  • Highlights India vs Myanmar, Asian Games 2023 Football Score: Match Ends In 1-1 Draw, Sunil Chhetri and Co Qualify For Pre-Quarters
India vs Myanmar, Asian Games 2023 Football, Group A:  India have finally qualified for the Round of 16 of the Asian Games after 13 long years.

Updated: September 24, 2023 7:19 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Highlights India vs Myanmar, Asian Games 2023 Football Score: Match Ends In 1-1 Draw, Sunil Chhetri and Co Qualify For Pre-Quarters.

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Myanmar Football, Asian Games 2023 Group A: India have finally qualified for the Round of 16 of the Asian Games after 13 long years following a 1-1 draw with Myanmar on Sunday. India needed to avoid defeat today and they have done just that to keep themselves alive in the competition. India took the lead in the first-half through a Sunil Chhetri penalty before Yan brought parity back into the game through a well executed headed goal in the second-half. India could’ve scored more goals but they have been let down by their finishing in the last 45 minutes of the game. As things stand now, the Blue Tigers will either face Iran or Saudi Arabia in the Pre-quarters.

INDIA ASIAN GAMES Football Full SQUAD: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto, Sunil Chhetri (C), Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.

  • Sep 24, 2023 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: THAT’S IT!! FULL-TIME!! India hold onto draw the game and have qualified for the pre-quarters of the Asian Games after 13 long years. FT: IND 1-1 MYA (Sunil Chhetri::Yan)

  • Sep 24, 2023 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: 3 minutes to go for the match to end!! Can India hold on ? IND 1-1 MYA (90+3)

  • Sep 24, 2023 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: 6 minutes have been added on for stoppages!!

  • Sep 24, 2023 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: 4 minutes of regulation time left and both the teams push for a winner. India getting more the chances now. IND 1-1 MYA (86th Min)

  • Sep 24, 2023 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: 9 minutes to go! Can either of the team get a winner? Only time will tell! Stay tuned! IND 1-1 MYA (81st Min)

  • Sep 24, 2023 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: 14 minutes of regulation time left! If the score remains the same, India will still qualify as the second-place team from Group A. If Vietnam win, India will have to wait. IND 1-1 MYA (76th Min)

  • Sep 24, 2023 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: GOAAAL!!! Myanmar get a goal now!! Game on!!! Yan the substitute gets a life-line !! IND 1-1 MYA (Yan) (37th Min)

  • Sep 24, 2023 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: A goal from the Indians now will be enough for them to put them through to the second round. IND 1-0 MYA (69th Min)

  • Sep 24, 2023 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: India are getting the ball moving and getting hold of the possession as they advance. The Blue Tigers have created their chances, but their finishing has let them down in the second-half so far. IND 1-0 MYA (67th Min)

  • Sep 24, 2023 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: Myanmar now putting India to test from dead-ball situations and also testing Dheeraj on goal. First action of from the Burmese players in the second-half. IND 1-0 MYA (60th Min)

