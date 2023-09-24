Home

Highlights India vs Myanmar, Asian Games 2023 Football Score: Match Ends In 1-1 Draw, Sunil Chhetri and Co Qualify For Pre-Quarters

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Myanmar Football, Asian Games 2023 Group A: India have finally qualified for the Round of 16 of the Asian Games after 13 long years following a 1-1 draw with Myanmar on Sunday. India needed to avoid defeat today and they have done just that to keep themselves alive in the competition. India took the lead in the first-half through a Sunil Chhetri penalty before Yan brought parity back into the game through a well executed headed goal in the second-half. India could’ve scored more goals but they have been let down by their finishing in the last 45 minutes of the game. As things stand now, the Blue Tigers will either face Iran or Saudi Arabia in the Pre-quarters.

INDIA ASIAN GAMES Football Full SQUAD: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto, Sunil Chhetri (C), Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.

