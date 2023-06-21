Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 Score: Sunil Chhetri Stars With Hattrick, Blue Tigers Trounce Shaheens 4-0
live

Highlights India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 Score: Sunil Chhetri Stars With Hattrick, Blue Tigers Trounce Shaheens 4-0

India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023: The Indian senior men's football team kicked off its SAFF Championship title defence in style, thrashing Pakistan 4-0 in Group A match as talismanic Sunil Chhetri scored an impressive hattrick at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Updated: June 21, 2023 9:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan Live, India vs Pakistan Live Score, India vs Pakistan News, India vs Pakistan Updates, India vs Pakistan Latest News, India vs Pakistan Latest Updates, India vs Pakistan Latest Pics, India vs Pakistan Football, India vs Pakistan Football Match, India vs Pakistan Football News, India vs Pakistan Football, India vs Pakistan Football Live, India vs Pakistan Football, India vs Pakistan Football When and Where to Watch, India vs Pakistan Football When to Watch, India vs Pakistan Venue, India vs Pakistan Timings, India vs Pakistan Football News, India vs Pakistan Football Updates, India vs Pakistan Indian Football, India vs Pakistan for SAFF Championship 2023, India vs Pakistan for SAFF Championship 2023, India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship, India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Updates, India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 Live Streaming When And Where To Watch, SAFF Championship, SAFF Championship 2023, SAFF Championship India matches, Sunil Chhetri, Sunil Chhetri news, Sunil Chhetri latest news
Highlights India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 Score: Sunil Chhetri Stars With Hattrick, Blue Tigers Trounce Shaheens 4-0.

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023

Bengaluru, June 21: The Indian senior men’s football team kicked off its SAFF Championship title defence in style, thrashing Pakistan 4-0 in Group A match as talismanic Sunil Chhetri scored an impressive hattrick at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Also Read:

Chhetri netted an early brace before adding another after the break for his fourth international hat-trick, thereby taking his tally to 90 goals. Substitute Udanta Singh then finished the job with the fourth goal late on to sum up a memorable night for the Blue Tigers on their return to Bengaluru after almost six years.

Kuwait beat Nepal 3-1 in the tournament opener earlier in the day. India are top of the Group A standings on goal difference after matchday 1.

This was India’s one of biggest victories against Pakistan. In the 1999 SAF Games, India defeated their rivals from across the border 5-2 with IM Vijayan scoring a hat-trick. Chhetri is the third Indian to find a hat-trick against Pakistan after Puran Bahadur and IM Vijayan.

“We are very happy to start the tournament on a winning note. A game in these rainy conditions is not easy, so I’m really happy, majorly because we kept a clean sheet, and also because so many fans turned up to support us today,” Chhetri said after the match.

Less than 72 hours after a high-octane final victory in the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar, India were off to a lightning-quick start in Bengaluru.

Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif had looked shaky right from the beginning and Chhetri took full advantage in the 10th minute. The skipper pressed high and capitalised on a mis-control from the custodian to slot the ball into an empty net.

Just five minutes later, Sahal Abdul Samad showed quick feet to skip past a couple of challenges before feeding Anirudh Thapa, who’s shot hit a Pakistan defender’s hand. The resulting India penalty was dispatched with ease by Chhetri.

Even with a two-goal lead, India maintained their high pressure and saw Chhangte’s left-footed shot on the turn saved before Sahal hit the side netting. Standing over a free-kick right outside the box, Chhetri sent it over the wall but just wide of the near post.

At the stroke of half-time, India head coach Igor Stimac was sent of for interrupting a quick throw-in from Pakistan. Assistant coach Mahesh Gawali deputised for him on the touchline after the break.

What had been a light drizzle at kick-off turned into a downpour at half-time but the Kanteerava crowd did not let their loud voices go down one bit. A big chance went begging for the Blue Tigers soon after kick-off as Sahal hit the ball wide from close range after the goalkeeper spilled Ashique Kuruniyan’s low cross.

India also threatened from set-pieces as Sandesh Jhingan headed Sahal’s free-kick onto the crossbar.

In the 73rd minute, Chhetri was pushed in the box by Muhammad Sufyan, earning another spot-kick for himself, which he sent straight into the top-left corner to score his 90th international goal and send the Bengaluru crowd into raptures.

The skipper’s former Bengaluru teammate Udanta also got in on the act, scoring India’s fourth goal in the 81st minute. Anwar Ali sent the winger clean through on goal with a fine ball over the top, and he calmly slotted it in with only the keeper to beat.

India will take on Nepal in their second Group A match on Saturday.

Live Updates

  • 12:42 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: India win this contest by 4-0!! A thumping victory over their arch-rivals in their tournament opener. FT: IND 4-0 PAK (Chhetri-3, Udanta)

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: 6 minutes have been added on for stoppages.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: GOAAL!! It’s 4 for India!! Anwar Ali finds the unmarked Udanta Singh with some precision and the substitute does not miss it from a one-on-one situation. IND 4-0 PAK

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: GOAAAL!!! HAT-TRICK FOR SUNIL CHHETRI!! 90 international goals for the great man! First hat-trick against Pakistan and the 4th 3-fer of his international career. IND 3-0 PAK (Sunil Chhetri )

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: Just 20 mins of regulation time left, India are still leading 2-0. The home side are pushing for a third and India have a penalty!!! Sunil Chhetri has been fouled inside the box! IND 2-0 PAK (71st Min)

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: 58 minutes into the game and India are striving forward for a 3rd goal. But Pakistan at the same time are quite cautious in defence. IND 2-0 PAK (58th Min)

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: India had a glorious chance to make it 3-0 but Abdul Sahal from inside the box, failed to put the loose ball into the back of the net. IND 2-0 PAK

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: We are back for the second-half! India leading 2-0!

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: We beg your pardon, Pakistan Manager got a yellow card and not a red card. The half-time whistle has been blown. HT: IND 2-0 PAK (Sunil Chhetri-2)

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, SAFF C;ship 2023 Score: Tempers are flaring in Bengaluru after coach Igor Stimac snatches the ball from the Pakistan footballer’s hand, while he was attempting to go for a throw-in. The ref has made a decision!!! IT’S RED CARD FOR STIMAC AND PAKISTAN MANAGER BOTH FOR INTERFERING!! BOTH THE HEAD COACHES WILL PLAY NO FURTHER PART IN THE TOUCH-LINE.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.