Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Football Score: Sunil Chhetri And Co Go Down 3-0
live

Highlights India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Football Score: Sunil Chhetri And Co Go Down 3-0

IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026: India, who were seeking inspiration from their famous 0-0 draw against the same opponents four years ago, could barely create scoring chances.

Updated: November 21, 2023 10:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

India vs Qatar, IND vs QAT, India vs Qatar Live, India vs Qatar Live Score, India vs Qatar News, India vs Qatar Updates, India vs Qatar Latest News, India vs Qatar Latest Updates, India vs Qatar Latest Pics, India vs Qatar Football, India vs Qatar Football Match, India vs Qatar Football News, India vs Qatar Football, India vs Qatar Football Live, India vs Qatar Football, India vs Qatar Football When and Where to Watch, India vs Qatar Football When to Watch, India vs Qatar Venue, India vs Qatar Timings, India vs Qatar Football News, India vs Qatar Football Updates, India vs Qatar Indian Football, India vs Qatar for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, India vs Qatar for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026, India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup, India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Updates, India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Live Streaming When And Where To Watch, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India matches, Sunil Chhetri, Sunil Chhetri news, Sunil Chhetri latest news
India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The Blue Tigers of India were outclassed by a dominant Qatar side as the former went down 3-0 on home turf at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Trending Now

The loss was India’s first loss in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

The visiting side scored through Moustafa Tarek Mashal (4th minute), Almeoz Ali (47th) and Yusuf Adurisag (86th).

India, who were seeking inspiration from their famous 0-0 draw against the same opponents four years ago, could barely create scoring chances. They did get a couple of opportunities at the fag end of the first half, but wasted them.

Igor Stimac’s team is still in contention to finish second in Group A and qualify for the third round for the first time after a 1-0 win over Kuwait in their away match on November 16. The Indian defence was exposed quite early into the match as they conceded a goal in the fourth minute itself.

Off a corner, three Qatar players exchanged passes inside the Indian box but none of the home side defenders could touch the ball. Moustafa Tarek Mashal then sent a low right-footed shot which beat goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, who was fielded by Igor Stimac in place of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, all ends up.

Akram Afif missed three chances which allowed India to go into the breather just one goal down.

Afif failed to hit the target in the second minute with just the Indian goalkeeper in front of the post. He also failed to find the target in the 14th, 22nd and 26th minutes.

First goal scorer Mashal’s free header was saved by Amrinder.

Their backs to the wall, India tried to hit on the counter and they got two fine chances, and could have restored parity from the second one.

Then, Udanta Singh and Anirudh Thapa had a nice one-touch neat exchange of passes but Lalengmawia Ralte failed to direct his shot properly from the edge of the box.

Three minutes from the break, Thapa wasted an easier chance as he had only the Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham to beat after the ball landed on him following a defensive mistake. But Thapa somehow could only produce a weak low shot which missed the post by a wide margin.

If the fag end of the first half saw some fightback from India, Qatar nipped it in the bud by doubling the lead in the second minute of the second half (47th minute of the match) with their prolific striker Almeoz Ali finding the target.

Ali had scored four goals in Qatar’s 8-1 hammering of Afghanistan in their previous match.

Thapa was taken off in the 63rd minute and Sahal Abdul Samad came in his place. Just two minutes later, Suresh Singh found him inside the Qatar box with a brilliant delivery but Samad’s left-footed shot was wide of the far post.

Four minutes from regulation time, Qatar made it 3-0 (86th minute) with Yusuf Adurisag heading home after connecting a cross from Mohammed Albayati.

India next play their 2026 World Cup qualifiers match against Afghanistan at the neutral venue of Dushanbe, Tajikistan on March 21 next year.

Live Updates

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Well, it has not been India’s day even though they had their chances but it was not enough to earn a point against the Asian Champions, Qatar. FULL-TIME: IND 0-3 QAT (Mashal, Ali, Yusuf)

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: 4 minutes have been added on for stoppages ! IND 0-3 QAT

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: GOAAL!! Qatar net their third goal and that puts the game to bed! Yusuf with a brilliant headed effort. IND 0-3 QAT (85th Min)

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: 8 minutes left in the game before we break for stoppage time. IND 0-2 QAT (82nd Min)

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Qatar now has a chance and Almoez Ali from the first-time effort skies it into the stands. IND 0-2 QAT (78th Min)

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: The match looks over by now. India will try to get a goal back but it’s look unlikely from here on. IND 0-2 QAT (76th Min)

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India are finding more of the ball in the second-half now. But their finishing have let them down big time. India should’ve got one goal at least. IND 0-2 QAT (69th Min)

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: CHANCE FOR INDIA AGAIN!! This time, Sahal finds space and he drags it wide !! He should’ve at least tested the keeper on goal. IND 0-2 QAT (65th Min)

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Qatar keep on dominating the proceedings of the game but India are also now and then trying to get the ball forward but the Qataris are very organised and in most occasions, the Indians are failing to cope up with their pace. IND 0-2 QAT (60th Min)

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Just like in the second-half, India concede an early goal and the Qataris once again go back to their dominance. IND 0-2 QAT (51st Min)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.