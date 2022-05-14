Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Andre Russell‘s clinical all-round performance (49 not out and 3/22) led Kolkata Knight Riders to a convincing 54-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 61st match of the IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Saturday.Also Read - IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Live Cricket Score: Shardul, Kuldeep Derail Punjab's Chase As Delhi Won By 17 Runs

With this win, KKR jumped to the 6th spot, gave a huge boost to their net run rate and kept alive their chances of making the play-offs while SRH slipped to the 8th spot after suffering their fifth straight loss. Also Read - MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s Fantasy Picks

Fighting knocks by Andre Russell and Sam Billings (34 off 29) guided Kolkata Knight Riders to 177/6 in 20 overs. Winning the toss and opting to bat first, KKR were struggling for 94-5 after 11.3 overs but Russell and Billings stitched a partnership of 63 runs for the sixth wicket and ensured their team had a solid total on the board. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Sign Akash Madhwal As Suryakumar Yadav's Replacement

Apart from Russell and Billings, Ajinkya Rahane (28 off 24) and Nitish Rana (26 off 16) also made vital contributions with the bat for KKR. Umran Malik (3/33) was the most successful bowler for SRH while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/27), Marco Jansen (1/30) and T. Natarajan also chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing a challenging total, SRH skipper Kane Williamson once again struggled to get going and eventually got out to Russell for 9 off 17 deliveries. Despite Abhishek Sharma‘s aggressive intent, KKR managed to score just 31/1 in the powerplay.

With the required rate going up, Abhishek smashed Sunil Narine for 17 runs. But, he didn’t get much support from Rahul Tripathi (9), who got out to Tim Southee courtesy of a stunning catch in his followthrough. Aiden Markram, who came to bat next, resisted KKR’s attack with a handy 25-ball 32. But, Varun Chakravarthy removed the solid-looking Abhishek Sharma (43 off 28 balls) to dent SRH’s hopes even further.

Nicholas Pooran also couldn’t do anything and fell for 2 to Narine and Markram’s wicket in the 15th over ended Hyderabad’s hopes. Shashank Singh got an 11 but it was not enough as SRH were restricted to 123/8 in 20 overs.

Andre Russell (3/22) was the most successful bowler for KKR while the likes of Tim Southee (2/23), Umesh Yadav (1/19), and Varun Chakravarthy (1/25), Sunil Narine (1/34) also picked crucial wickets at regular intervals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.

