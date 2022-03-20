Highlights | All England Open 2022 Final Match, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Scorecard As it Happened

Birmingham: Hello and welcome to the highlights coverage of the final match of All England Championship Open 2022 between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen here at the Arena Birmingham. 

Lakshya Sen’s dream run at the All England Championships ended with a heartbreaking straight-game loss against world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles final, continuing India’s 21-year-long agonising wait for the coveted trophy.

A week back, Sen had recorded his first win over former world champion Axelsen en route to his final appearance at the German Open but he couldn’t sustain his craft on Sunday as his highly-fancied rival returned the favours, claiming his fifth overall win against the Indian.

Live Updates

  • 10:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: Sen scores three quick points. But is it too late? Yes. It is! Viktor Axelsen takes the second game by 21-15. VIKTOR AXELSEN IS THE ALL ENGLAND OPEN 2022 CHAMPION!

  • 10:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: Sen has just not given up yet. The 20-year old is fighting against the world no.1. He is bound to improve and will put up impressive performances in the future. Match point for Viktor Axelsen. Axelsen 20-12 Sen.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: A minimum four point lead have been maintained by Axelsen. Now, that lead grows to 7. Axelsen is just 4 points away from clinching the title here. Long rally in progress and Sen wins it. Axelsen 17-11 Sen,

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: Sen is trying his best here but Axelsen somehow manages to maintain the lead in this match. Only a moment of brilliance can bring Sen back into this game. Sen 9-14 Axelsen,

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: Short rally for the first point and Axelsen draws first blood. Brilliant long rally for the second point and Viktor scores another point. Good start has what kept Viktor confident in the game. He is banking on it big time. Lakshay 1-3 Axelsen,

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: No challenges left for Lakshya now. This was a tight call, though. Sen has been successful in taking the game to long rallies. However, in the first game – It has been Axelsen all the way. 21-10 and the first game goes to Viktor Axelson.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: Axelsen smashes have been spot on at the moment. The chants of Viktor! Viktor! are probably too much for the Indian youngster. He scores 3 quick points. Although, Viktor is leading by 14-6.

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: Brilliant rally from Lakshya again. He scores yet another point, however, he has to create some brilliance here. 61 shots in the latest rally and Axelsen is leading by 9-2..

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: Axelsen is currently bossing the game at the moment. His aggressive strokes against Lakshya are giving him good dividends. Just as we speak, Lakshya scores his maiden point. Lakshya 1-6 Axelsen.

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: Axelsen had the surf and opens his account with a point. Long from Lakshya this time! Another point. After a hard fought rally, Lakshya another point. Lakshya 0-3 Viktor.