Highlights | All England Open 2022 Final Match, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Scorecard As it Happened

Birmingham: Hello and welcome to the highlights coverage of the final match of All England Championship Open 2022 between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen here at the Arena Birmingham.

Lakshya Sen’s dream run at the All England Championships ended with a heartbreaking straight-game loss against world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles final, continuing India’s 21-year-long agonising wait for the coveted trophy.

A week back, Sen had recorded his first win over former world champion Axelsen en route to his final appearance at the German Open but he couldn’t sustain his craft on Sunday as his highly-fancied rival returned the favours, claiming his fifth overall win against the Indian.

