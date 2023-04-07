Top Recommended Stories

  HIGHLIGHTS | Lucknow Vs Hyderabad, IPL 2023: LSG Make It Two Wins From Two Games At Home
HIGHLIGHTS | Lucknow Vs Hyderabad, IPL 2023: LSG Make It Two Wins From Two Games At Home

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH Match Highlights, Game 10, April 7: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets at the Ekana Stadium. Get all the highlights of LSG vs SRH match.

Updated: April 7, 2023 11:02 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Live Updates, LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score.

Live Updates

  • 10:58 PM IST

    Aiden Markram (SRH Captain): Not enough runs, tried to get to 150-160 but lost too many wickets and didn’t get any momentum going. We realized it wasn’t going to be a great wicket to bat in terms of history, but we were happy to fight. They bowled brilliantly according to the conditions. Good effort from our bowlers, we didn’t give them enough runs to play with but they fought hard.

  • 10:50 PM IST

  • 10:43 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Just four runs needed to win for LSG and T Natarajan comes into bowl.

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Finger goes up and a consolation wicket for Adil Rashid and SRH. KL Rahul is LBW for 35. Romaria Shepherd comes in and is trapped in front the first ball. FInger goes up. Shepherd goes upstairs. LSG 114/4

  • 10:28 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: One of the major areas that SRH need to look at is to not concede extras. SRH have so far conceded 17. Meanwhile, despite Krunal Pandya’s wicket, Umran Malik has conceded two fours and five wides in the over. Not expected. LSG 109.3 (13)

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Fifty partnership comes up between Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul in just 35 balls and also team’s 100. Oh No! Krunal Pandya walks back after edging Umran Malik behind the stumps. LSG 100/3 (12.2)

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Finally, Aiden Markram brings Umran Malik in the 11th over. Good start from the youngster. Just a run from the first four balls.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: T Natarajan comes into bowl. Still no time for Umran Malik. Oh No! Sloppy fielding from Umran Malik as the ball goes for a four. Unhappy scenes from the SRH dugout.

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score: Adil Rashid to continue. After a quite first five balls, Krunal Pandya decides to launch the English spinner into the stands. Time for strategic time-out. LSG 72/2 (9)

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score:
    Interestingly, Umran Malik has not been given the ball till now and eight overs have gone. What is Aiden Markram thinking? LSG 63/2 (8)

HIGHLIGHTS | LSG Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in a low-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Friday. Spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya (3/18) starred with the bat and the ball. He blew away the Sunrisers top-order to restrict them to a paltry 121/8 before scoring a vital 34 off 23 balls to give LSG their second win of the season. Opting bat, things didn’t pan out Sunrisers’ way as Krunal took the scalps of openers Anmolpreet Singh and Mayank Agarwal and skipper Aiden Markram. Veteran spinner Amit Mishra (2/23) took two wickets. Rahul Tripathi was the top-scorer for the Sunrisers with 41-ball 35.

Also Read:

PLAYING XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

Published Date: April 7, 2023 10:41 PM IST

Updated Date: April 7, 2023 11:02 PM IST

