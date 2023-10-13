Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • HIGHLIGHTS, NZ Vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Williamson, Mitchell Star In New Zealand Win
live

HIGHLIGHTS, NZ Vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Williamson, Mitchell Star In New Zealand Win

New Zealand vs Bangladesh (NZ Vs BAN) Cricket HIGHLIGHTS, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 11: Chasing Bangladesh's 245/9, New Zealand reached their target 42.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Updated: October 13, 2023 9:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

NZ vs BAN live score, NZ vs BAN live score updates, NZ vs BAN live online scores, NZ vs BAN live score online, NZ vs BAN live scores and updates, NZ vs BAN live cricket score, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, New Zealand vs Bangladesh live, New Zealand vs Bangladesh live score, New Zealand vs Bangladesh live score updates, New Zealand vs Bangladesh live cricket score, Chennai, Chepauk, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI WC 2023 Live score, Live score ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Cricket News
LIVE NZ vs BAN Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: New Zealand Aim To Maintain Unbeaten Run Against Bangladesh.

HIGHLIGHTS | New Zealand vs Bangladesh (NZ vs BAN) Cricket and Updates, ODI WC 2023, Match 11: Batting first, Bangladesh posted 245/9, thanks to knocks from Shakib Al Hasan (40), Mushfiqur Rahim (66) and Mahmudullah (41 not out). In reply, New Zealand romped home easily with Kane Williamson and Daryll Mitchell hitting fifties.

Trending Now

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Live Updates

  • Oct 13, 2023 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs BAN, ODI WC 2023: Daryl Mitchell finishes in style with a six, as the Kiwis win by eight wickets to register three victories on the trot. Kane Williamson scored 78 while Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten at 89.

  • Oct 13, 2023 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs BAN, ODI WC 2023: It’s a matter of time for New Zealand’s third win on the trot as they slowly cruise towards Bangladesh’s total. NZ 240/2 (42)

  • Oct 13, 2023 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs BAN, ODI WC 2023: 200 comes up for India. New Zealand need less than 40 runs with 11 overs in hand. NZ 206/2 (39)

  • Oct 13, 2023 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs BAN, ODI WC 2023: Seems like it’s a one-sided contest now as New Zealand batters are cruising this chase easily. Skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell are batting superbly. NZ 198/2 (38)

  • Oct 13, 2023 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs BAN, ODI WC 2023: New Zealand is chasing this target very easily as Micthell and skipper Kane Williamson are ticking the scoreboard regularly. Bangladesh are in desperate search for a wicket. NZ 169/2 (34)

  • Oct 13, 2023 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs BAN, ODI WC 2023: FIFTY!! Great knock by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson. A comeback fifty after returning from injury. First half-century of the tournament. He is looking in great touch. NZ 131/2 (28.1)

  • Oct 13, 2023 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs BAN, ODI WC 2023: SIX!! The first ball Daryl Mitchell has played and he smashed over a maximum here. NZ 98/2 (20.2)

  • Oct 13, 2023 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs BAN, ODI WC 2023: WICKET!!! Massive appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Conway has taken a review after discussing it with Williamson. No bat involved, pitching outside off, hitting the wickets. Shakib Strikes!! much-needed breakthrough for Bangladesh. Conway scored 45 runs NZ 92/2 (20.1)

  • Oct 13, 2023 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs BAN, ODI WC 2023: DROPPED!! Willamson has been given a chance here. What is Taskin doing at mid-wicket? Shakib is furious at him. NZ 87/1 (19.1)

  • Oct 13, 2023 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs BAN, ODI WC 2023: Both Conway and Williamson have negotiated the early threat by Bangladesh bowlers as they are now scoring runs easily. NZ 73/1 (16)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.