HIGHLIGHTS, NZ Vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Williamson, Mitchell Star In New Zealand Win
Chasing Bangladesh's 245/9, New Zealand reached their target 42.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.
HIGHLIGHTS | New Zealand vs Bangladesh (NZ vs BAN) Cricket and Updates, ODI WC 2023, Match 11: Batting first, Bangladesh posted 245/9, thanks to knocks from Shakib Al Hasan (40), Mushfiqur Rahim (66) and Mahmudullah (41 not out). In reply, New Zealand romped home easily with Kane Williamson and Daryll Mitchell hitting fifties.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
