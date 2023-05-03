Home

Highlights PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings By 6 Wickets

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan slammed a terrific 75 while Suryakumar Yadav brought out his wide array of shots in a whirlwind 66 as the duo shared a 116-run partnership for the third wicket to help Mumbai Indians chase down 215 and beat Punjab Kings by six wickets at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Punjab VS Mumbai Indians 214/3 (20.0) 210/4 (18.4) Run Rate: (Current: 11.25) MI need 5 runs in 8 balls at 3.75 rpo Last Wicket: Ishan Kishan (W) c Rishi Dhawan b Arshdeep Singh 75 (41) - 178/4 in 16.1 Over Tilak Varma 20 * (9) 1x4, 2x6 Tim David 19 (10) 3x4, 0x6 Arshdeep Singh (3.4-0-60-1) * Sam Curran (3-0-41-0)

AS IT HAPPENED | Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

Mohali: Ishan Kishan slammed a terrific 75 while Suryakumar Yadav brought out his wide array of shots in a whirlwind 66 as the duo shared a 116-run partnership for the third wicket to help Mumbai Indians chase down 215 and beat Punjab Kings by six wickets at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Wednesday.

Though the duo fell in the back-end of the chase, Tilak Varma and Tim David kept the attack going to complete the chase with seven balls to spare. The win also means Mumbai have ten points and have gone past Punjab to be at sixth position in the points table.

Mumbai were dealt with a big blow in the opening over as Rohit Sharma danced down the pitch to flay over off-side against Rishi Dhawan. But the top-edge flew to the fielder in the deep, resulting in his dismissal for a three-ball duck.

Ishan got going by hitting Arshdeep Singh for back-to-back fours through the off-side. After Cameron Green collected two boundaries off Sam Curran through a top-edge and swipe, Kishan smacked length balls from Rishi over long-on for two sixes.

Nathan Ellis, coming in as an impact substitute for Prabhsimran Singh found success on the last ball of power-play as Green pulled straight to deep mid-wicket. Suryakumar, Mumbai’s impact player, was off the blocks with his pull, cuts and sweep off Rahul Chahar.

From the other end, Kishan danced down the pitch to hammer a four off Harpreet Brar and then sat down to smack high over deep mid-wicket for six. After flat-batting off Chahar for four, Kishan got his fifty in 29 balls.

Suryakumar took on Curran by slicing over deep backward point and lofting a drive over cover for two sixes. He then drove past the bowler and picked off wrists beautifully to hit two fours, second of which got him his fifty in 23 balls.

His hitting prowess continued by flaying Ellis over point and flicking Arshdeep for a brace of fours. Kishan further teared into Arshdeep by hammering over deep mid-wicket for six and slamming down the ground twice for two fours.

The Mohali crowd found its voice when Suryakumar mistimed a cut to short third man off Ellis and Kishan hooked straight to deep fine leg off Arshdeep. Varma ensured momentum stayed with Mumbai by pulling Arshdeep for six, scooping the next ball for four and launching another six over deep mid-wicket.

David chipped in with a cheeky dab off Curran for four and sliced off Arshdeep for the same result, before Tilak finished off the chase in style with a huge straight six slammed down the ground.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 214/3 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 82 not out, Jitesh Sharma 49 not out; Piyush Chawla 2/29, Arshad Khan 1/48) lost to Mumbai Indians 216/4 in 18.5 overs (Ishan Kishan 75, Suryakumar Yadav 66; Nathan Ellis 2/34, Rishi Dhawan 1/20) by six wickets

