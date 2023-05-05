Top Recommended Stories

HIGHLIGHTS | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Titans Ease To 9-Wicket Win Over Listless Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023 highlights, RR vs GT Match Updates: Gujarat Titans consolidate their position at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 games after the Rajasthan Royals win. Get RR vs GT highlights.

Updated: May 5, 2023 10:46 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Wriddhiman Saha (W)

40* (33) 5x4, 0x6

Hardik Pandya (C)

39 (15) 3x4, 3x6

Yuzvendra Chahal

(3.4-0-21-1)*

Ravichandran Ashwin

(1-0-8-0)
RR vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Score and Updates

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Titans need just five runs to win. Yuzvendra Chahal comes to bowl. Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya take five singles to win the game by nine wickets.

  • 10:16 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: 100 comes up for Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya is putting on a show in Jaipur. He has got 30 from nine already. GT 106/1 (12)

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Adam Zampa continues and Hardik Pandya whacks the Australian for 10 runs in just two balls. Takes the bowler for the third time. In the slot and he makes most use of it down the ground. Six more from the skipper. Same ball and same treatment. Big big over for Titans. 24 runs come from it. GT 96/1 (11)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: OUTTT!!!! Rajasthan Royals finally have a breakthrough. Shubman Gill dances down the ground, misses the line of the ball and is stumped by Sanju Samson. Yuxvendra Chahal strikes and is ecstatic. GT 72/1 (10)

  • 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack after the short break and starts off pretty good. Just four runs from his first. GT 61/0 (8)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Adam Zampa is introduced into the attack for the first time. Fifty up for the Titans with a four from Shubman Gill. GT 57/0 (7)

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: In the slot and Shubman Gill dispatches Sandeep Sharma for a four. Gill comes down the ground and pulls one to the boundary. Classy from the Indians. GT 49/0 (6)

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: WAAAO! Just Waaao from Wriddhiman Saha as the Gujarat Titans keeper hits Trent Boult for three boundaries in an over. Big Big over for Titans. GT 39/0 (5)

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: First boundary from Shubman Gill in nine balls. This should make him feel better. Another tight over from Trent Boult. Just five runs from it. GT 16/0 (3)

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score:
    Sandeep Sharma comes in to bowl.

HIGHLIGHTS | Rajasthan Royals Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Score

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Friday. Batting first, RR lost wickets at regular intervals and were all out for 118 in front of their home crowd, with skipper Sanju Samson making a 20-ball 30. For GT, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan returned excellent figures of 3/14 in his full quota of four overs while Noor Ahmad claimed 2/25 in his three overs.  In reply, GT completed the chase of 119 with as many as 37 balls to spare.

Also Read:

Published Date: May 5, 2023 10:01 PM IST

Updated Date: May 5, 2023 10:46 PM IST

