Home

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Titans Ease To 9-Wicket Win Over Listless Rajasthan Royals

live

HIGHLIGHTS | RR Vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Gujarat Titans Ease To 9-Wicket Win Over Listless Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023 highlights, RR vs GT Match Updates: Gujarat Titans consolidate their position at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 games after the Rajasthan Royals win. Get RR vs GT highlights.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Rajasthan Royals VS Gujarat Titans 118 (17.5) 118/1 (13.4) Run Rate: (Current: 8.63) GT need 1 run in 38 balls at 0.15 rpo Last Wicket: Shubman Gill st Sanju Samson b Yuzvendra Chahal 36 (35) - 71/1 in 9.4 Over Wriddhiman Saha (W) 40 * (33) 5x4, 0x6 Hardik Pandya (C) 39 (15) 3x4, 3x6 Yuzvendra Chahal (3.4-0-21-1) * Ravichandran Ashwin (1-0-8-0)

RR vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Score and Updates

Load More

HIGHLIGHTS | Rajasthan Royals Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Score

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Friday. Batting first, RR lost wickets at regular intervals and were all out for 118 in front of their home crowd, with skipper Sanju Samson making a 20-ball 30. For GT, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan returned excellent figures of 3/14 in his full quota of four overs while Noor Ahmad claimed 2/25 in his three overs. In reply, GT completed the chase of 119 with as many as 37 balls to spare.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.