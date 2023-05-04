Home

IPL 2023 Highlights, SRH vs KKR Match Updates, Game 47, May 4: With this win, KKR remain in the eight spot with eight points from 10 matches. Get SRH vs KKR match highlights.

The self-destructing batters let Sunrisers Hyderabad down again to hand a Kolkata Knight Riders a much needed five-run win in the IPL here on Thursday, keeping the Nitish Rana-led side alive in the tournament. Rana and Rinku Singh came up with a fruitful 61-run partnership to help KKR post 171 for nine and then their bowlers, especially Shardul Thakur (2/23) and Vaibhav Arora (2/32), helped the two-time IPL champions limit Sunrisers Hyderabad to 166 for eight in 20 overs. Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a brilliant 20th over to eke out a welcome win for his team. KKR earned their fourth victory of the season and are now on eight points, while SRH, who remained stranded on six points, suffered a huge body blow to their chances of making the playoffs.

