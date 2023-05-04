Top Recommended Stories

HUGHLIGHTS | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Kolkata Beat Hyderabad By Five Runs In Thriller

IPL 2023 Highlights, SRH vs KKR Match Updates, Game 47, May 4: With this win, KKR remain in the eight spot with eight points from 10 matches. Get SRH vs KKR match highlights.

Updated: May 5, 2023 12:05 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

  • 11:13 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Nine runs needed from six balls. It’s Varun Chakaravarthy to bowl. Abdul Samad on strike and he hits straight to Anukul Roy. SRH 165/8

  • 11:06 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Vaibhav Arora comes to bowl the penultimate over and he starts with a wide. OUT!!! What a brilliant catch by Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He dives to his left to take a one-handed catch. SRH 152/7

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Varun Chakravarthy comes into bowl the 18th over. The drizzle is back on. SRH 151/6 (18). AT this stage, KKR were just one run behind.

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Vaibhab Arora comes to bowl and Abdul Samad welcomes him with a four. Uh Oh! There is a slight drizzle at the moment but nothing big to force everyone inside.

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Varun Chakravarthy is back in the attack. SRH need 30 runs in the last five overs. KKR need wickets desperately. Just four runs come from the over. Brilliant. SRH 138/5 (16)

  • 10:42 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Shardul Thakur is back into attack and he strikes straightaway. Lord Thakur to the rescue. Two fours follow. SRH 134/5 (15)

  • 10:40 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: After a brilliant first five balls, Harshit Rana concedes a six off the las ball to Heinrich Klaasen. 10 runs come from the next over by Sunil Narine. SRH 124/4 (14)

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: SRH have upped the ante after the break. Heinrick Klaasen hits Anukul Roy for two big sixes in an over before Aiden Markram takes 12 runs from a Varun Chakravarthy over. 100 comes up for SRH. SRH 102/4 (12)

  • 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Another tidy over from Anukul Roy. Just three runs come from it. SRH 69/4 (9)

  • 10:11 PM IST

Highlights | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score

The self-destructing batters let Sunrisers Hyderabad down again to hand a Kolkata Knight Riders a much needed five-run win in the IPL here on Thursday, keeping the Nitish Rana-led side alive in the tournament. Rana and Rinku Singh came up with a fruitful 61-run partnership to help KKR post 171 for nine and then their bowlers, especially Shardul Thakur (2/23) and Vaibhav Arora (2/32), helped the two-time IPL champions limit Sunrisers Hyderabad to 166 for eight in 20 overs. Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a brilliant 20th over to eke out a welcome win for his team. KKR earned their fourth victory of the season and are now on eight points, while SRH, who remained stranded on six points, suffered a huge body blow to their chances of making the playoffs.

Published Date: May 4, 2023 10:55 PM IST

