Home

Sports

Highlights | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead

live

Highlights | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI - The visitors Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series.

Highlights | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead.

AS IT HAPPENED | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI

Afghanistan draw first blood in the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Batting first, the Lankan Lions put up 268 on the board, thanks to Asalanka’s 91. In reply Afghanistan chased down the total with 19 balls to spare. Ibrahim Zadran scored a fine 98 and was adjudged as Man of the Match.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES