  • Highlights | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead
Highlights | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI - The visitors Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series.

Published: June 2, 2023 6:23 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Highlights | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead.

AS IT HAPPENED | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI

Afghanistan draw first blood in the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Batting first, the Lankan Lions put up 268 on the board, thanks to Asalanka’s 91. In reply Afghanistan chased down the total with 19 balls to spare. Ibrahim Zadran scored a fine 98 and was adjudged as Man of the Match.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: That’s it!! Afghanistan have won this match by 46 wickets. AFG 269/4 (46.5)

  • 5:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: 37 overs gone, Afghanistan are now at 211/3. AFG 211/3 (37)

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: 27 overs gone, Afghanistan are now at 159/1. Zadran is inching towards his century. AFG 159/1 (27)

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: 24 overs gone, Afghanistan are now at 136/1. AFG 136/1 (24)

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Fifty for Ibrahim Zadran. AFG 91/1 (15)

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: After bundling out Sri Lanka for 268 in exact 50 overs, Afghanistan have started on a strong note reaching 73/1 in 12 overs. Ibrahim Zadran is currently batting at 42 not out. Lahru Kumara took the only Afghanistan wicket so far, dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 14.

  • 1:58 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Just eight left for the first innings and Sri Lanka batters will now look to end things on a high. Dushan Hemantha departs after making 22 runs in 20 balls.



    SL 263/7 (48.4)
  • 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: 46 overs are done. Dushan Hemantha, Charith Asalanka’s stand has crossed 26 runs mark now the batter will look to give a good finish to the team.
    SL 242/6 (46)

  • 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Asalanka and De Silva have got Sri Lanka back on track after they lost four wickets early in the piece. The two well-set batters in the middle will look to bat deep here. LIVE | SL: 168/4 in 35 overs

  • 11:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Matthews perishes after getting his eye in. This is a massive setback against the run of play. SL will now struggle against the Afghan bowlers.

