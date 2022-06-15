Highlights SL vs AUS 1st ODI Scorecard

Australia won by 2 wickets.Also Read - SL vs AUS 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Kandy, 2:30 PM IST June 14, Tuesday

Even tough no points are at stake here, yet both the teams will have all to play for. Sri Lanka is going through testing times as a nation and the players would look to relief the pain of their countrymen. Australia, on the other hand, would like to dominate in the sub-continent as the conditions would pose a challenge for them. Also Read - Zaheer Khan Points What Head Coach Rahul Dravid Needs to Address After Back-to-Back Losses

Rain is expected to play spoilsport in Kandy on Tuesday. Also Read - MS Dhoni Brings Goats to His Ranchi, Wife Sakshi Shares VIRAL Video | WATCH

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana