Highlights Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd ODI Cricket Score and Updates, Colombo

Colombo: Sri Lanka would be hoping their charismatic spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is fit to guide them in the third One-day International here after the 24-year-old sat out of the home team's 26-run win over Australia in the second game due to a groin complaint.

The five-match series against the Aaron Finch-led side is keenly poised at 1-1. While the tourists have several injury concerns ahead of the game, before the second ODI on June 16, Sri Lanka too had to contend with injury to their star tweaker Hasaranga, though he has remained with the team in an attempt to feature later in the series.

Sri Lanka know how vital Hasaranga is to their team structure and the medical staff is doing everything they can to ensure he takes the field at R. Premadasa Stadium on later on Sunday.

“Wanindu Hasaranga, who suffered a groin muscle strain, while fielding during the first ODI is currently under the supervision of the Team’s Medical Team,” Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted.

Hasaranga scored a quick-fire 37 with the bat and claimed four crucial wickets while bowling with his sore groin in the opening match of the series last week and was also Sri Lanka’s leading wicket-taker during the recent T20I series against Australia, which the tourists won 2-1.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne knows how important Hasaranga is to his side and believes the 24-year-old could prove the difference if able to return later in the series.