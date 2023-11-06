Top Recommended Stories

Highlights BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Bangladesh Edge Sri Lanka By 3 Wickets

BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Bangladesh Edge Sri Lanka By 3 Wickets: Najmul Hossain Shanto (90) and Shakib Al Hasan (82) missed their centuries but helped Bangladesh record their second win in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, beating Sri Lanka by three wickets with 53 balls to spare.

Updated: November 6, 2023 11:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

AS IT HAPPENED,  Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Najmul Hossain Shanto (90) and Shakib Al Hasan (82) missed their centuries but helped Bangladesh record their second win in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, beating Sri Lanka by three wickets with 53 balls to spare here on Monday.

Najmul Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan stitched together a 169-run partnership for the third wicket as Bangladesh scored 282/7 in 41.1 overs after bundling out Sri Lanka for 279 in 49.3 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With this win, Bangladesh moved to seventh position with four points from two wins while Sri Lanka remained on four wickets from eight matches and in eighth position.

Chasing 280 for a win, Bangladesh lost openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das early in the Powerplay to Madushanka, who continued his impressive new-ball spells.

But having raced off the blocks early, Bangladesh only needed to consolidate and Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto did just that forging a strong partnership to keep the run rate on par with the required rate.

With the pitch easing under lights and dew in abundance, the ball came onto the bat and the two left-handers made merry, scoring at a brisk rate and piling the pressure on Sri Lanka.

But Angelo Mathews exacted revenge for a first-innings mishap that saw him timed out by sending back Shakib with a cutter that found the leading edge and promptly gave him a send-off.

He went on to find seam movement with the scrambled ball and forced an inside edge off Shanto to clean him up next over.

With Bangladesh less than fifty runs away from a win, it didn’t seem like a huge blow until Madushanka and Maheesh Theekshana sent back Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah in quick succession.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was out with Bangladesh 11 runs away but Bangladesh got home with more than enough balls to spare to register their first-ever win over Sri Lanka in the men’s Cricket World Cup.

Earlier, opting to bowl first Bangladesh made an early breakthrough when Mushfiqur Rahim pulled off a sensational catch behind the wicket to dismiss Kusal Perera in the first over.

Kusal Mendis, who got off to a rather sedate start in uncharacteristic fashion, was dismissed by Shakib in his first over with the batter playing a mistimed stroke straight to mid-on.

The veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder took his time to walk in and then found that his helmet strap had broken, further delaying his entry.

An appeal from Bangladesh followed and it was upheld with the Cricket World Cup playing conditions stating that a batter can be “timed out” if he is not “ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement.”

Asalanka carried the side forward amidst the chaos with Dhananjaya de Silva offering good support and the half-century stand lifted Sri Lanka out of trouble.

De Silva fell for 34 in another odd sequence of play. The Sri Lankan was stumped out despite Rahim removing the bails with his gloves first as the Bangladesh wicketkeeper could take his time and recover to remove the stumps a second time with De Silva still not attempting to get back.

Asalanka went on to make a fine hundred with Maheesh Theekshana aiding him but the final flourish never arrived as Bangladesh kept chipping away with wickets. They finished on 279, making just 56 runs in the last 57 balls of the innings.

Live Updates

  • Nov 6, 2023 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: That’s it! Bangladesh wasted no time and finished the game in quickly, thanks to Tanzin Hasan Shakib towards the end as only few runs were required. BAN 287/7 (41.1)

  • Nov 6, 2023 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh are 7 down!! Do we have a twist in the tale?!

  • Nov 6, 2023 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh are now 6 down but with only 17 to get, it shouldn’t be a problem for the Tigers. BAN 263/6 (39.3)

  • Nov 6, 2023 9:23 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Suddenly there is a change in tide! Bangladesh have lost Najmul now, who succumbed in the nervy nineties! Down to Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah to take Bangladesh home. BAN 224/4 (35)

  • Nov 6, 2023 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan has been sent back to the pavilion after scoring a gutsy 82. Najmul is still in contention for his hundred. Mahmudullah is the new man in for Bangladesh. BANGLA TIGERS NEED JUST 70 RUNS TO WIN. BAN 210/3 (32.3)

  • Nov 6, 2023 8:44 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: 28 overs gone, Bangladesh are now at 181/2. Najmul Hossain Shanto is in touching distance of a century. Can he get one ? Only time will tell. Sri Lanka today are down and out clearly. BAN 181/2 (28)

  • Nov 6, 2023 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: As expected, captain Shakib Al Hasan has completed his half-century as well and Bangladesh are actually getting better and better with every passing over. BAN 165/2 (25.3)

  • Nov 6, 2023 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Najmul Hossain Shanto has completed his half-century and Shakib is also not very far away from his 50. Bangladesh look clear favourites from here on. Sri Lanka need to come up with a plan B. BAN 147/2 (23)

  • Nov 6, 2023 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: 20 overs gone, Bangladesh are dominating and are in a good position to win this match, if they play like this. BAN 123/2 (20)

  • Nov 6, 2023 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: 15 overs gone, Bangladesh are now at 81/2. The Tigers are at par with the run-rate and as of now favourites to win the match. BAN 81/2 (15)

