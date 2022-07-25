Highlights Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 2, Galle Updates : Prabath Jayasuriya strikes right at the brink of Stumps on Day 2 to get the advantage back on his side. Pakistan would’ve loved to see Salman at crease in the morning session on Day 3, but unfortunately the Men in Green are now 7 wickets down. Pakistan would be very disappointed with their effort with the blade. The deck was a good one to bat on but Pakistan were unable to make the most it. Except Agha Salman no other batter could build on their good starts. Yasir Shah somehow managed to safeguard on end and negotiated both spin and pace really well, although Salman could not keep his cool at the end and departed for 62. Pakistan still trail by 187 runs and just have three more wickets in hand. The visitors need their tail-enders to pull a rabbit out of the hat, if they are to make something of this match as the hosts look desperate to make a comeback in the series. It’s like they get a wake up call after losing the opening game of the series. They did the same against Australia in the Test series and seem to be on track to level the series this time as well.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan And Co. Break Into WILD Celebrations After Team India Beat West Indies to Clinch ODI Series; Watch Viral VIDEO

SL vs PAK 2nd Test Match Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Oshada Fernando,  Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya , Lakshitha Manasinghe, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c) , Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz

Live Updates

  • 5:43 PM IST
    LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 2, Galle: Day 2 has ended it was a good day for Sri Lanka as bowlers were seen dominating the Pakistan batters. Pakistan trail by 187 runs at the end of Day Two.
  • 5:41 PM IST

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: The visitors will now look to save the wickets to stay in the game. We witnessed drastic changes in Pakistan’s batting. In the first test, Pakistan batters were seen dominating the bowlers. What a comeback by Sri Lanka

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 2, Galle: Salman gone for 62 runs. Sri Lanka is in strong position now. Pakistan is in trouble.

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Yasir will have to stay in the game as the umpire changes the decision after review. PAK 191/6 vs SL

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 2, Galle : Yasir smashed a boundary the batter is playing on 11 runs. Was it Out?


  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle: Pakistan trail by 195 runs the visitors are now looking. What a bouncer by Asitha. Sri Lankan pacers are in lethal form. PAK 184/6 vs SL

  • 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 2, Galle: Salman is playing on 60 runs will the series debutant smash his maiden test century in his first innings? PAK 181/6 vs SL

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Visitors seem struggling in the game Salman Agha is now seen struggling for runs. The Hosts looking for a wicket. PAK 179/6 vs SL

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Sri Lanka fans are celebrating as the team is in a good position as of now. People are dancing and playing dhol in the stadium. Pakistan trail by 202 runs. PAK 175/6 vs SL