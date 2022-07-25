Highlights Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 2, Galle Updates : Prabath Jayasuriya strikes right at the brink of Stumps on Day 2 to get the advantage back on his side. Pakistan would’ve loved to see Salman at crease in the morning session on Day 3, but unfortunately the Men in Green are now 7 wickets down. Pakistan would be very disappointed with their effort with the blade. The deck was a good one to bat on but Pakistan were unable to make the most it. Except Agha Salman no other batter could build on their good starts. Yasir Shah somehow managed to safeguard on end and negotiated both spin and pace really well, although Salman could not keep his cool at the end and departed for 62. Pakistan still trail by 187 runs and just have three more wickets in hand. The visitors need their tail-enders to pull a rabbit out of the hat, if they are to make something of this match as the hosts look desperate to make a comeback in the series. It’s like they get a wake up call after losing the opening game of the series. They did the same against Australia in the Test series and seem to be on track to level the series this time as well.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan And Co. Break Into WILD Celebrations After Team India Beat West Indies to Clinch ODI Series; Watch Viral VIDEO

SL vs PAK 2nd Test Match Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya , Lakshitha Manasinghe, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c) , Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz