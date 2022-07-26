Highlights | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle

Day 3 was an engrossing contest between bat and ball but once again it’s the hosts who will be the happier of the two teams heading into Day 4. They bowled well in the morning session as the pair of Ramesh Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya were clinical. With the skipper facing back issues, Niroshan Dickwella came out to open the innings but none of the Lankan top order could press the issue. There was a steady partnership between Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal, the two heavy scorers for Sri Lanka but both of them fell. Since then, Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva have been very impressive and their 50-plus stand has seen the hosts regain the lost momentum. Pakistan will not be very pleased with how things panned out on Day 3. After an underwhelming batting effort, they did make a few amends with the ball. Naseem Shah was prolific with the new ball and then the spinners came into play led by Yasir Shah. The visitors had the opposition at 117 for 5 and with an ailing Lankan skipper at the crease as well but haven’t produced the goods with the ball. They are way behind in the game and if the opposition adds another 50 or so runs, Pakistan might be facing defeat. They will now have to bowl out of their skins and get early wickets on Day 4 to have a slight chance of winning this one. Sri Lanka lead by 323 runs and with 5 wickets in hand will look to get it above 400. Pakistan on the other hand will fight tooth and nail to keep it to a minimum.Also Read - WATCH: Murali Vijay's Reaction When Fans Shout Dinesh Karthik in Front of Him During TNPL Game; Video Goes VIRAL

LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: Hosts Eye MASSIVE Lead

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: STUMPS! The covers are on and it is officially Stumps on Day 3. Day 3 ends in not the usual way but the light is just not enough for the game to go on. At the end of the moving day, Sri Lanka lead by 323 runs and have two set batters at the crease. Pakistan, even with those wickets, still chasing the game and will need to put in a big effort early on Day 4 to get back in the game. SL 176/5 Sri Lanka Lead By 323 Runs.

  • 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: Play has been suspended for now owing to bad light, it is not Stumps yet.

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka are now at 176/5. Hosts lead by 323 runs. SL 176/5

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: Chandimal’s dismissal has put the visitors in spot of bother. Naseem Shah makes his presence felt again as Pakistan look to get an upper-hand before the end of day’s play. SL 123/5

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: 33 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 109/4 as Chandimal and Karunaratne re-build for hosts. SL 109/4

  • 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: Chandimal is in no hurry, he is happy to take his time and get a hang of the strip. Matthews is well-set on 24 and they are tasked to take the lead forward. LIVE | SL: 83/3 vs Pak

  • 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: Mendis is also gone. Now Chandimal joins Matthews. Lankans need a partnership just to feel a little safe. The pressure is building on the hosts.

  • 1:24 PM IST

  • 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: After Dickwella, Fernando also perishes. Pakistan stage some sort of a mini-comeback. They still need to take eight wickets. Yasir Shah would be the key here. LIVE | SL: 50/2 vs Pak

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: Dickwella has been dismissed after lunch. Mendis has joined Fernando and they are taking the innings forward. Pakistan need wickets in cluster to make a comeback. LIVE | SL: 42/1 vs Pak