Highlights | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle

Day 3 was an engrossing contest between bat and ball but once again it’s the hosts who will be the happier of the two teams heading into Day 4. They bowled well in the morning session as the pair of Ramesh Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya were clinical. With the skipper facing back issues, Niroshan Dickwella came out to open the innings but none of the Lankan top order could press the issue. There was a steady partnership between Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal, the two heavy scorers for Sri Lanka but both of them fell. Since then, Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva have been very impressive and their 50-plus stand has seen the hosts regain the lost momentum. Pakistan will not be very pleased with how things panned out on Day 3. After an underwhelming batting effort, they did make a few amends with the ball. Naseem Shah was prolific with the new ball and then the spinners came into play led by Yasir Shah. The visitors had the opposition at 117 for 5 and with an ailing Lankan skipper at the crease as well but haven’t produced the goods with the ball. They are way behind in the game and if the opposition adds another 50 or so runs, Pakistan might be facing defeat. They will now have to bowl out of their skins and get early wickets on Day 4 to have a slight chance of winning this one. Sri Lanka lead by 323 runs and with 5 wickets in hand will look to get it above 400. Pakistan on the other hand will fight tooth and nail to keep it to a minimum.Also Read - WATCH: Murali Vijay's Reaction When Fans Shout Dinesh Karthik in Front of Him During TNPL Game; Video Goes VIRAL

LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: Hosts Eye MASSIVE Lead