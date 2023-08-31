Top Recommended Stories

HIGHLIGHTS – South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I: Record – Australia Win By 111 Runs

South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Watch SA vs AUS 1st T20I from Kingsmead in Durban. Follow ball-by-ball-commentary and check LIVE streaming DEETS.

Updated: August 31, 2023 7:58 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Aiden Markram to lead South Africa during 1st T20I vs South Africa (Credits: CSA/Twitter)

LIVE Updates – South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I

South Africa are preparing to welcome Australia for an intense limited-overs battle as the cricketing rivals square off in a highly aniticipated three-match T20I series. The action is set to start today, promising thrilling encounters and intense competition on the cricket field. With both teams studded with stars, it is expected to draw in the crowds. And the game has the potential of going right down to the wire.

Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Spencer Johnson
South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

  • 12:59 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Thank you for joining us for today, for more sports live updates and coverage stay tuned on our space India.com.

  • 12:57 AM IST

  • 12:52 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: And bowled, Australia win by 111 runs and it’s the record by winning by the biggest margin.

  • 12:49 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: And by this wicket all the hopes left off as Hendricks 56(43) caught by Tim David and a good Knock by Hendricks. Spencer Johnson catches his wicket.
    SA- 115/9 in 15.1 overs

  • 12:47 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Aaron Hardie into the attack and he gives off five runs in his over. SA- 114/8 in 15 overs

  • 12:41 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Stoinis catches another one, Lizaad Williams goes for 1. The Aussies have totally bamboozled the Proteas.
    SA- 109/8 in 14 overs

  • 12:38 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Now all eyes on Henricks, the required run-rate comes up at 18.31.

  • 12:37 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Stoinis back into the attack and he catches a wicket of Gerald Coetzee, now almost impossible for the Proteas but it is cricket you don’t know what’s gonna happen.
    SA- 107/7 in 13.1 overs.

  • 12:35 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – SA vs AUS, 1st T20I: Last bowl off the spell and Coetzee on the strike and just a single. What a wonderful bowling by Sangha as he caught big fishes of the Proteas. SA- 107/6 in 13 overs.

