Highlights SA vs SL Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2021 Match:

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 Match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. South Africa scorers: Bavuma 46, Miller 23, Rabada 13, MOTM: Tabraiz Shamsi. The South Africa vs Sri Lanka clash will kick off today's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 action at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Fans witnessed a three-match South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20I series prior to the mega event, where the Proteas emerged victorious by 3-0. The Temba Bavuma-led outfit have momentum on their side heading into the South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match. The Proteas defeated defending champions West Indies in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka suffered a defeat against Australia. The South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 game will decide which nation will join England and Australia in the top half of the Group 1 standings today.

Live Updates

  • 7:16 PM IST

    Live South Africa vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates:


    Tabraiz Shamsi | Player of the Match – My first Man of the Match trophy in the World Cup, so it’s a special moment, but not to take anything away from Nortje, Markram, Miller and Rabada, they played their parts really well. I haven’t had a great number of chances previously, but I kept working hard, was looking to do something special, try and win games for the country. The number one rank doesn’t really matter for me, I’m just glad that I am bowling well, we have one of the finest bowling attacks in the world and I’m just happy to be part of it.
  • 7:05 PM IST

    Live South Africa vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: That’s it ! Rabada gets South Africa over the finishing line with a boundary ! South Africa Win !

  • 7:02 PM IST

    Live South Africa vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: Miller hits back to back sixes ! 2 NEEDED from 3 now !

  • 6:59 PM IST

    Live South Africa vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: 10 runs from the 19th over. 15 needed now from the final over. Can South Africa do it ?

  • 6:55 PM IST

    Live South Africa vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: 25 needed from 12 balls for South Africa to win this match !

  • 6:52 PM IST

    Live South Africa vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: Almost a hattrick but the lbw appeal is turned down ! Pitched outside off !

  • 6:48 PM IST

    Live South Africa vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: Hasaranga strikes in consecutive balls !!! Pretorius gone !! On a hattrick now !

  • 6:47 PM IST

    Live South Africa vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: OH NO !!! Bavuma going for the big strike finds the fielder instead ! Hasaranga strikes again ! SA 112/5 (17.1)

  • 6:46 PM IST

    Live South Africa vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: 10 from the over ! Important over for South Africa. Bavuma inching towards 50. SA 112/4 (17)

  • 6:42 PM IST

    Live South Africa vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: Run-rate close to 11 now. Sri Lanka favourites to win the match now from here on. Miller and Bavuma who is out there for a long time, needs to fire. SA 106/4 (16)