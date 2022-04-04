Highlights | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPENED: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in an IPL match here on Monday. Skipper KL Rahul (68 off 50) and all-rounder Deepak Hooda (51 off 33 balls) hit half-centuries as Lucknow Super Giants scored 169 for 7 and then restricted Sunrisers to 157 for 9. Avesh Khan took 4 for 24 while Jason Holder took 3/34. Brief scores: LSG 169 for 7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 68 off 50 balls, Deepak Hooda 51 off 33 balls, Washington Sundar 2/28, Romario Shepherd 2/42), SRH 157/9 (Rahul Tripathi 44 off 30 balls, Avesh Khan Khan 4/24, Jason Holder 3/34). Heading into the lucrative T20 league as the most expensive uncapped Indian player, Avesh picked up four big wickets for only 24 runs and bowled a brilliant 18th over to turn the match decisively in LSG’s favour.

KL Rahul: What's been pleasing is that we have always found a way to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance to win, we did that again today. Not ideal to lose three wickets in the first four overs, it's not something that'll bring us down. that's something we need to learn as a batting group how we can play risk-free cricket. With the ball, we have been brilliant in all three games and that's something we need to carry ahead. You don't chat so much in the middle. You don't want to plan too much as openers. If the wicket is good, both of us go. We have the extra batter with Jason coming in, the plan is put the pressure on the opposition. That's the body language we want to carry, go out there and look to hit boundaries and sixes. If we end up losing a couple of wickets, we need to assess the conditions quickly. Quinton and Lewis, it didn't matter if an offie was bowling, they wanted to put pressure on him, didn't come off the this game but that's something to learn. I have been playing with him (Hooda) for the last 3-4 seasons and we talk a lot. He loves batting in the nets and never comes out. He's keen to learn, he had to wait for chances and he's using them. He's become somebody whom we can rely on in the middle-order. He soaked in the pressure today and took on the bowling. Really pleased with the way he's batting. Hopefully he can grow and get better.