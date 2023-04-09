Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram Power Sunrisers Hyderabad To 1st Win
live

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram Power Sunrisers Hyderabad To 1st Win

IPL 2023, SRH Vs PBKS Match Highlights, Game 14, April 9: An unbeaten 100-run stand between Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram helped SRH to register their maiden win in the season. Earlier Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 99 took Punjab Kings to 143/9.

Updated: April 9, 2023 11:21 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Aiden Markram (C)

25* (18) 3x4, 0x6

Rahul Tripathi

70 (47) 9x4, 3x6

Nathan Ellis

(2.3-0-16-0)*

Sam Curran

(3-0-14-0)
SRH vs PBKS, SRH vs PBKS, SRH vs PBKS News, SRH vs PBKS Live, SRH vs PBKS Live Score, SRH vs PBKS Live Updates, SRH vs PBKS Live News, SRH vs PBKS Latest Live Score, SRH vs PBKS Latest Live News, SRH vs PBKS Live Pics, SRH vs PBKS Score On Google news, SRH vs PBKS Latest News, SRH vs PBKS Latest Updates, SRH vs PBKS Dream11, SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS on Google discover, SRH vs PBKS on Bing, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings News, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Updates, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Pics, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Latest News, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score Updates, LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League, IPL 2023, Live SRH vs PBKS, Aiden Markram, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik,
Live, SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score

Live Updates

  • 11:18 PM IST

  • 11:13 PM IST

  • 11:00 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: That’s it, Rahul Tripathi notches up SRH’s first win with a four. With that the 100-run stand between Tripathi and Aiden Markram also comes up. SRH win by eight wickets.

  • 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 20 needed off 24 balls. Nathan Ellis comes into the attack. Aiden Markram get an inside edge and it sails to the fine-led fence. Add three more boundaries to the total. SRH 141/2 (17)

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Sam Curran has been the most economical bowler for Punjab Kings tonight. He is being brought back. Time for strategic time-out. SRH 124/2 (16)

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi looks to finish in a hurry. The right-hander hits a six and two fours against Mohit Rathee to bring SRH closer to SRH’s maiden win. SRH 118/2 (15)

  • 10:40 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh has been brought into the attack as Punjab Kings are in desperate search for a wicket. SRH 97/2 (14)

  • 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Mohit Rathee comes into bowl for the first time in IPL. Earlier he played a perfect second fiddle to Shikhar Dhawan with the bat. Rahul Tripathi goes down the ground for a maximum to bring up his fifty. What a knock from the young man. SRH 94/2 (13)

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Nathan Ellis is brought back into the attack. Aiden Markram gets his first boundary in IPL 2023, smashes one through the off-side. SRH 86/2 (12)

  • 10:28 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi’s sublime form continues as he keeps the scoreboard ticking with two more fours off Rahul Chahar. SRH 78/2 (11)

HIGHLIGHTS | Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first win of the season, beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in their IPL 2023 match on Sunday. Chasing 144 to win, Rahul Tripathi smashed a 48-ball 74 not out while adding a match-winning unbeaten 100 off 52 balls with skipper Aiden Markram (37 not out) for the third wicket, as SRH romped home with 17 balls to spare. Earlier, skipper Shikhar Dhawan slammed an unbeaten 99 off 66 balls to singlehandedly take Punjab Kings to 143 for nine. Dhawan played a lone hand, hitting 12 fours and five sixes, while Sam Curran (22) was the other batter to reach double digit, as other PBKS batters cut a sorry figure after being asked to take first strike. Mayank Markande (4/15) scalped four wickets, while the pace duo of Marco Jansen (2/16) and Umran Malik (2/32) took two wickets each.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 9, 2023 10:49 PM IST

Updated Date: April 9, 2023 11:21 PM IST

More Stories