Highlights | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, TATA IPL 2022

As it Happend: Dominant Rajasthan Royals Steamroll Sunrisers Hyderabad By 61 Runs. Yuzvendra Chahal completes his 3-fer and gets his 250th T20 wicket, Romario Shepherd bites the dust. Yuzvendra Chahal gets his second wicket of the match as he had it easy against Abdul Samad. Yuzvendra Chahal strikes in his very first over and removes Abhishek Sharma. Trent Boult joins the party after some tight bowling and finally gets Nicholas Pooran trapped in front. Prasidh Krishna does it again, gets his former KKR teammate for a golden duck. Prasidh Krishna strikes early and removes Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson. Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13) played a little bit of a cameo at the end to help his side Rajasthan Royals reach a more than competitive total of 210 for 6. Before that, Sanju Samson (55) took the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium by fire before getting holed out in the deep off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. This was right after Devdutt Padikkal's quick-fire 41 at the other end before being removed by Umran Malik who was the stand out performer for Hyderabad in today's match. Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad came back strongly after the first powerplay by getting rid of both openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (20) and Jos Buttler (35) after the Rajasthan Royals got off to an absolute flyer. Romario Shepherd got rid of Jaiswal while Umran Malik got the big wicket of Buttler. So far, both sides have had their moments. The next six overs will decide which team have their noses in front.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna.