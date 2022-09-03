SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Cricket Scorecard and Match Updates AS IT HAPPENED: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets to win the first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup With Knee Injury

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz played one of the most incredible T20 innings of his career to power Afghanistan to 175/6 after 20 overs on a sluggish wicket. However, it was the steely resolve of the Lankan lions which overpowered the spin heavy bowling attack of Afghanistan which came out victorius in the end. Also Read - IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Shahnawaz Dahani Ruled Out of India vs Pakistan Clash on Sunday

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Afghanistan have made one change, whereas Sri Lanka are fielding the same 11 | Mohammad Nabi at the toss – “We would like to bat first, we want to put a good score on the board. Really happy with the way our bowlers have performed. Hopefully they bowl well today as well. We had a good game here against Bangladesh. We want to do well again. We have one change – Shinwari comes in.” | Dasun Shanaka at the toss – “We are going to bowl first, we are good at chasing. So it’s a good toss to win. The openers got us a good start, and we had partnerships in the middle. That was important. That helped us control the game. Playing with the same team.” Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Avesh Khan Unlikely To Feature In Playing XI Against Pakistan As Per Reports

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Super 4 Match, Playing 11:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Live Updates

  • 11:20 PM IST

  • 11:08 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: FOUR!! Afghanistan have clearly missed the trick here. Sri Lanka is bossing the chase right now. Scores are level

  • 10:58 PM IST

  • 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: FOUR!!! This is simply outstanding counter attack from this pair. Rashid looks unhappy and Bhanuka Rajapaksa plays the mediator. Finally, some heated exchange in the ground. OUT!! The brilliance of Rashid gets Gunathilaka. SL need 25 off 20 now.

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: FOUR!! Bhanuka Rajapaksa is one of the most underrated players in the modern T20 era. Naveen-ul-haq has to adjust his length accordingly. SIX!!! BHANU!!!! That is excellent striking from the southpaw. SL need 35 off 27 balls.

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: DROPPED!!! That can be a costly drop for Afghanistan. At the moment, it is a see-saw battle between the two sides. 7 runs off Rashid’s last over. SL 117/3 (13.4)

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Afghanistan have pulled the game slightly in their favour with back to back wickets. SIX!!! That is an inside out shot of the highest quality. OUT!!! Mohammed Nabi strikes as Asalanka departs. IT’s ALL HAPPENING HERE!!! SL 94/3 (11.3)

  • 9:57 PM IST

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: That is brilliant counter attack from Mendis and Nissanka. Afghanistan were certainly not expecting it. 8 off the over. SL 31/0 (4)

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: A brilliant first over for Sri Lanka comes to an end. 9 runs off the over. Some swing on offer for Fazalhaq Farooqi. Mujeeb to bowl the 2nd over. 5 runs off the second over. SL 14/0 (2)