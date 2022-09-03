SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Cricket Scorecard and Match Updates AS IT HAPPENED: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets to win the first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup With Knee Injury

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz played one of the most incredible T20 innings of his career to power Afghanistan to 175/6 after 20 overs on a sluggish wicket. However, it was the steely resolve of the Lankan lions which overpowered the spin heavy bowling attack of Afghanistan which came out victorius in the end. Also Read - IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Shahnawaz Dahani Ruled Out of India vs Pakistan Clash on Sunday

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Afghanistan have made one change, whereas Sri Lanka are fielding the same 11 | Mohammad Nabi at the toss – “We would like to bat first, we want to put a good score on the board. Really happy with the way our bowlers have performed. Hopefully they bowl well today as well. We had a good game here against Bangladesh. We want to do well again. We have one change – Shinwari comes in.” | Dasun Shanaka at the toss – “We are going to bowl first, we are good at chasing. So it’s a good toss to win. The openers got us a good start, and we had partnerships in the middle. That was important. That helped us control the game. Playing with the same team.” Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Avesh Khan Unlikely To Feature In Playing XI Against Pakistan As Per Reports

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Super 4 Match, Playing 11:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka