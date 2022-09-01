LIVE SL vs BAN T20, Asia Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: SL Beat BAN By 2 Wickets To Qualify For Super 4; SL Lose Mendis In Chase, Shanaka Key For Chase; Rajapaksa Falls, Mendis-Shanaka Key For Chase; Ebadot’s Twin Strikes Put BAN In Command; SL Off To Brisk Start In Chase; Mosaddek Powers BAN To 183/7 After 20 Overs; Afif-Mahmudullah Depart Before Final Flourish, Mosaddek Key; Afif-Mahmudullah Key For Big Finish; Rahim Departs, BAN In Spot Of Bother; Mehidy-Shakib Steady BAN After Early Wicket; Sabbir Falls, Fernando Draws First Blood; Sri Lanka Opt To Bowl, Check Playing 11’s | Shakib Al Hasan at the toss – “We wanted to field first, but that’s not in our control. We didn’t bat well against Afghanistan, but today is a different day. We have three changes in our team, we have made quite a few changes. Hopefully that will work for us today. We want to play some good cricket today, we are not concerned about what is being talked in the media.” | Dasun Shanaka at the toss – “We are going to bowl first. It’s a used wicket, so chasing will be important. We had a good preparation coming into this game. We are concentrate on our batting. ”Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh By 2 wickets, Qualify For Super Four

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I Team Playing 11:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Sri Lanka are through to the super-4’s as they won by 2 wickets.

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Scores are level

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: FOUR!!! That is another brilliant shot from Asitha Fernando. SL need another 3 off 4 balls.

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: FOUR!!! That is an incredible shot from Asitha Fernando. SL need 8 off 6 balls.

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: OUT!!!! That is bull’s eye from Shakib Al Hasan. Chamika Karunaratne departs for 16. Game. Set. Match for Bangladesh? Probably. SL need 13 off 7 balls with 2 wickets remaining.

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: FOUR!!! With a no-ball. OH!!! Ebadot the hero.. or Ebadot the villain? SL need 14 off 9 balls.

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: A close finish on our hands. FOUR!!! Dasun Shanaka plays it across covers and fetches a boundary for it. OUT!!! Dasun Shanaka finds Mosaddek on the boundary. SL need 26 off 13 balls.

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: OUT!!! OH!!! Kusal Mendis, what have you done? Taskin Ahmed takes another brilliant catch. Wanindu Hasaranga is the new batter in. SL need 53 off 33 balls.