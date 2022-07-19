AS IT HAPPENED Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 4 : Pakistan have a big chance to seal this game after the position they are in right now. The young, Abdullah Shafique who is playing his sixth Test match, scored an exceptional hundred and gave a perfect start to his team. He is still unbeaten and is batting beautifully. They did lose Babar Azam but Mohammad Rizwan survived the small period in the last hour. Pakistan clearly will be the happier side going into Day 5. Pakistan need 121 runs to win and have 7 wickets in hand. When it was time for Sri Lanka to defend the total. Everyone expected the spinners to make inroads and keep things tight but Pakistan had other choices. They were off to a positive start and didn’t let the spinners settle in. The visitors did well to not let the opposition’s best bowler, Prabath Jayasuriya find his form. Imam-ul-Haq fell but Babar Azam joined hands with Abdullah Shafique and build a partnership of more than 100 to get the game in their control. Sri Lanka will be disappointed with their bowling performance as they would have thought to get through this Pakistan batting line up quickly. Their spinners did not hit the right lengths and gave away far too many runs.Also Read - PAK vs SL 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Sri Lanka Lead By 333 Runs at Stumps; Dinesh Chandimal Holds Key

PAK vs SL 1st Test Squads

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.