AS IT HAPPENED Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 4 : Pakistan have a big chance to seal this game after the position they are in right now. The young, Abdullah Shafique who is playing his sixth Test match, scored an exceptional hundred and gave a perfect start to his team. He is still unbeaten and is batting beautifully. They did lose Babar Azam but Mohammad Rizwan survived the small period in the last hour. Pakistan clearly will be the happier side going into Day 5. Pakistan need 121 runs to win and have 7 wickets in hand. When it was time for Sri Lanka to defend the total. Everyone expected the spinners to make inroads and keep things tight but Pakistan had other choices. They were off to a positive start and didn’t let the spinners settle in. The visitors did well to not let the opposition’s best bowler, Prabath Jayasuriya find his form. Imam-ul-Haq fell but Babar Azam joined hands with Abdullah Shafique and build a partnership of more than 100 to get the game in their control. Sri Lanka will be disappointed with their bowling performance as they would have thought to get through this Pakistan batting line up quickly. Their spinners did not hit the right lengths and gave away far too many runs.Also Read - PAK vs SL 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Sri Lanka Lead By 333 Runs at Stumps; Dinesh Chandimal Holds Key

PAK vs SL 1st Test Squads

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha. Also Read - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Sri Lanka Finish On 34/1 At Stumps, Lead Grows By 40

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah. Also Read - Babar Azam Slams Record-Breaking 7th Test Century

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Day 4: STUMPS! Pakistan have turned the tides to their side. What a day it was for the touring side! They have a big chance to seal this game after the position they are in right now. The young, Abdullah Shafique who is playing his sixth Test match, scored an exceptional hundred and gave a perfect start to his team. He is still unbeaten and is batting beautifully. They did lose Babar Azam but Rizwan survived the small period in the last hour. Pakistan clearly will be the happier side going into Day 5. Pakistan need 121 runs to win and have 7 wickets in hand. PAK 222/3

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test Day: Babar Azam departs on 55. He was looking so so well. Prabath Jayasuriya picks up his 2nd wicket, but the visitors are still in the driver’s seat as Mohammad Rizwan walks out into the middle. Pakistan need 132 runs to win. PAK 210/3

  • 4:21 PM IST

    Live | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 4: Babar Azam added another feather in his cap as the Pakistan skipper completed his 3000 test runs. Live| Pak 196-2 vs SL

  • 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test Day 4: That’s it ! A century for Abdullah Shafique! What an innings he has played today. The Pakistan captain also brings up his half-century as the visitors are in cruise control of the game. There’s no way they are going to let this game slip away. Men in Green need 147 runs to win. PAK 195/2 (72.3)

  • 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test Day 4: The Sri Lankan bowlers need to do something special if they have any chance of getting back into the game. When you have someone like Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique on the other side, the going will always be tough for the opposition.

  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test Day 4: Pakistan need 155 runs to win as Abdullah Shafique inches closer towards his half-century. Babar Azam is also within touching distance of a fifty. It’s time for Drinks. PAK 187/2

  • 3:43 PM IST

    Live | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 4: Abdullah is playing on 93 runs what a performance by the batter. Totally saving the Pakistan side in this huge chase against England. On the other hand, Babar Azam is also playing on 40 runs. Pakistan now needs 165 runs to win the match. Live| Pak 177-2 vs SL

  • 3:33 PM IST

    Live | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 4: The batters totally changed their batting perspective as they are not struggling for the runs. Pakistan batters are in a good rhythm right now. Live| Pak 173-2 vs SL

  • 3:22 PM IST

    Live | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 4: Is it a wicket no!!! The player is inside the crease so its not out Live| Pak 159-2 vs SL