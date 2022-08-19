AS IT HAPPENED | Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup, Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup Live Streaming: After an eventful first 45 minutes, both the sides were pretty average in second-half and had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Ajsal with this first-time effort broke the deadlock before Kuki’s brilliant left-footed curler brought the game on level terms.Also Read - Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

PREVIEW: The 131st Indian Oil Durand Cup gallops along and in a third straight day of double headers, champions FC Goa take on the Indian Air Force at Kolkata's Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) and two teams make their first appearance in the tournament, as the Kerala Blasters take on Sudeva Delhi FC of Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Atheltic stadium in Guwahati. The Kerala Blasters and Sudeva Delhi FC game at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium which follows the FC Goa-Indian Air Force game on Matchday 4, will see both teams making a first appearance in this year's tournament while it will be their second overall appearance at the IndianOil Durand Cup. The two teams will be facing each other for the first time on Friday.

Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh, Muhammed Murshad, Muhammed Jaseen, Muhammed Basith, Tejas Krishna S, Adhil Ashraf, Sherin Salari, Muhammed Saheef, Marvaan Hussain, Abhiram K, Aritra Das, Muhammed Azhar, Muhammed Jasim, Vibin Mohanan, Alkesh AS, Gaurav Kankonkar, Roshan Gigi, Ebindas Yesudasan, Muhammed Ajasl, Muhammed Aimen, Subha Ghosh. Also Read - Highlights Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2022: BFC Edge Out JFC 2-1; Chettri, Krishna Star For Blues

Sudeva Delhi: Sridarth, Naocha Singh, Lawmnasangzuala, Rostam Singh, Jonah Kamei, Shubho Paul, Ishan Rozario, Sreyas, Seilenthang, Sheen, Rishabh, Shaiborlang, Chesterpaul Lyngdoh, Akbar Khan, Lunkim, Aryan Khokar, William, Sinam, Lalliansanga, Abhijit Sarkar, Souvik Das, Vanlalzahawma, Basit Ahmed, Nishchal, Pradison, Pulkitveer, Sukhandeep, Vanlalzuidika, Allen Camper, Vinay Singh, Sairuat Kima, Himanshu Rai, Harbamon, Kabir Kohli, Ashish Sibi, Debopriyo Das, Furqan Ahmed, Sachin Jha.