Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Scorecard

Marcus Stoinis keeps his nerves in the last over as Lucknow beat Kolkata by 2 runs. Lucknow, with this win, becomes the second team to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs.Also Read - Watch Gautam Gambhir's Animated & Pumped Up Celebration After LSG Win Over KKR | Video

Kolkata lost Venkatesh Iyer-Abhijeet Tomar early in the chase. Nitish Rana departed after playing a quickfire 42. Shreyas Iyer missed out on a well deserved half century. Andre Russell couldn’t do much in this chase. Also Read - Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul Shatter Plethora Of IPL Records With Historic Opening Stand | KKR vs LSG IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants finish on 210/0 after 20 overs. Kolkata Knight Riders need 211 to stay in the playoffs race. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Highlights KKR vs LSG, Recent Match Report

After a steady start, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock 150 plus stand put Lucknow in contention for 200. Quinton de Kock got to his maiden IPL 2022 hundred. Lucknow Skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock got off to a steady start against Kolkata. However, both these batters have capitalised brilliantly after the end of powerplay.

Check Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

