Home

Sports

Highlights | TNPL 2023 Auction: Jackpot For Sai Sudharsan, Sonu Yadav, Bag Record Money on Day 1

live

Highlights | TNPL 2023 Auction: Jackpot For Sai Sudharsan, Sonu Yadav, Bag Record Money on Day 1

TNPL 2023 Auction: It was an action-packed 1st day of the TNPL Auction where the likes of Sai Sudarshan and Sonu Yadav fetched the highest sums on the opening day.

Highlights | TNPL 2023 Auction: Jackpot For Sai Sudharsan, Sonu Yadav, Bag Record Money on Day 1.

AS IT HAPPENED | TNPL 2023 Auction

It was an action-packed 1st day of the TNPL Auction where the likes of Sai Sudarshan and Sonu Yadav fetched the highest sums on the opening day.

SQUADS SO FAR

Chepauk Super Gillies – N Jagadeesan (retained) , U Sasidev (retained), Baba Aparajith (INR 10 lakh), Harish Kumar S (INR 12.8 lakh), Harish Kumar (INR 12.8 lakh), Sanjay Yadav (INR 17.6 lakh), R Satish (4.2 lakh), Pardosh Ranjan Paul (5 lakh).

Nellai Royal Kings – Ajitesh (retained), Karthik Manikandan (retained), Sandeep Warrier (INR 8.25 lakh), Mohan Prasath S (INR 3.4 lakhs), Sonu Yadav R (INR 15.2 lakhs), Aswin Crist INR (2 lakh), Arun Karthik (INR 12 lakh).

Idream Tirupur Tamizhans – Tushar Raheja (retained), Vijay Shankar (INR 10.25 lakh), Ajith Ram (INR 4.2 lakhs), Sai Kishore (INR 13 lakhs), Anirudh Sitaram, NS Chaturved (INR 8 lakhs).

Lyca Kovai Kings – Shahrukh Khan (retained), Suresh Kumar(retained), Sai Sudarshan (INR 21.6 lakhs), M Siddharth, M Mohammed (INR 10.6 lakh).

Dindigul Dragons – Ravichandran Ashwin(retained), Varun Chakravarthy (INR 6.75 lakhs), Baba Indrajith (INR 6 lakhs), Subodh Kumar Bhati (INR 10.4 lakh), Saravana Kumar P (6.6 lakh).

Ba11sy Trichy – Antony Dhas (retained), T. Natarajan (INR 6.25 lakh), Daryl S Ferrario (INR 4.4 lakh), Monish Satish (INR 2 lakh), Athisayaraj Davidson (INR 5.2 lakh).

Salem Spartans – Ganesh Moorthi (retained), Kaushik Gandhi (INR 8.4 lakh), Jaganath Sinivas (INR 4.3 lakh), Abhishek Tanwar (INR 13.2 lakh).

Siechem Madurai Panthers – V Gautham (retained), Washington Sundar (INR 6.75 lakhs), J Koushik (INR 7.40 lakh), Swapnil Singh (INR 12 lakhs), Hari Nishaanth C (INR 12.2 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (INR 6.4 lakh).

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.