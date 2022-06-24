TNPL 2022 Match 1, Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings Cricket Score and Match Updates:NRK Edge Out CSG In Superover; Harish Drags Game Into Superover; Gandhi Departs, CSG Seeks Miracle In 185 Chase; Skipper Gandhi Keeps CSG Afloat In 185 Chase; Gandhi-Yadav Key For 185 Chase; Jagadeesan-Radhakrishnan Depart Quickly, Nellai In Spot of Bother; Jagadeesan-Gandhi Off To Flyer In 185 Chase; Sanjay’s Unbeaten 87 Takes NRK to 184/4 After 20 Overs; Sanjay-Suryaprakash 50-run Stand Steady Chepauk; Yadav Gets Skipper Indrajith, Suryaprakash Key; Paul Departs, Warrier Draws First Blood; CSG Opt To Field; NRK Lose Aparajith-Paul Inside PowerplayAlso Read - CSG vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2022, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM IST June 23, Thu

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 season is set to start on June 23 with Chepauk Super Gillies going up against the Nellai Royal Kings here at the India Cements Cricket Ground in Tirunelveli. The teams gear up once again to battle it out for the TNPL trophy. This will be the sixth edition of the tournament and will be contested among eight teams. Here are the schedule, TNPL 2022 live streaming, and TNPL 2022 squads. Also Read - TNPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan to Sai Kishore; IPL Stars to Watch Out For in Chennai's T20 League

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on TV?
You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD (for English) and in Star Sports 1 Tamil. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 Schedule : Squads, Telecast, Live Stream — All You Need To Know

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 online?
You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League online on Voot Select.

Full Squads: 

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander, Sandeep Warrier, B Arun

Nellai Royal Kings: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Paul, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), G Ajitesh, Sanjay Yadav, Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, NS Harish, Trilok Nag, V Athisayaraj Davidson

Live Updates

  • 11:14 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: Ajitesh win it for NRK. NRK won the superover on the last ball.

  • 11:12 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: OUT!!! 1 required off the last ball. ITS ALL HAPPENING HERE!!

  • 11:08 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: FOUR!!! A boundary for Sanjay Yadav. NRK need 2 off 3 balls.

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: SIX!!! What a shot from Jagadeesan. NRK need 10 to win from 6 balls.

  • 10:59 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: OUT!!! Harish Kumar departs. Slower ball from Athisayaraj. Another slower from Athisayaraj. This is becoming disastrous for CSG. CSG 3-1 after 5 balls.

  • 10:57 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: Athisayaraj to bowl it for CSG. BALL 1: Loud Appeal for LBW but a single taken. CSG 1-0

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: FOUR!!! Superover in the inaugral match of TNPL 2022.

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: Athisayaraj to bowl the final over. FOUR!!! What a shot from Harish. SIX!!!! It is alll coming true for CSG. 5 required off the last over.

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: OUT!!! It was a clear edge and umpire gives him out. NRK need 15 off the final over.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE TNPL 2022, CSG vs NRK Cricket Score, Match 1: SIX!!! WIDE! FOUR!!! Trilok Nag will be under tremendous pressure now. Harish Kumar is taking his team forward in this chase. Will a miracle happen today? CSG need 17 off 9 balls.