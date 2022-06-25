Highlights TNPL 2022, Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings Cricket Scorecard As It Happened: NRK Won By 5 Wickets; Quick Wickets Dent NRK Chase of 150; NRK Lose Paul Early In 150 Chase; Ferrario Powers SS To 149/7 After 20 Overs; Kavin-Ferrario 50-run Stand Keep SS Ahead; Jafar-Gopinath Depart Inside Powerplay; NRK Opt To Field, Check Playing XI’s;Also Read - Former India Test Batter Murali Vijay Returns to Competitive Cricket After 2 Years in Tamil Nadu Premier League

Salem Spartans XI: S Abishiek, M Ashwin*, DS Ferrario, M Ganesh Moorthi, H Gopinath, G Kishoor, G Periyaswamy, Ravi Karthikeyan, B Praanesh, Jafar Jamal, R Kavin†

Nellai Royal Kings XI: L Suryaprakash, P Ranjan Paul, B Aparajith, B Indrajith*†, G Ajitesh, R Sanjay Yadav, CH Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, NS Harish, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Arya Yohan Memon

The fourth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Salem Spartans (SS) go up against Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Saturday, June 25.

The Nellai Royal Kings had a thrilling start in this year’s TNPL, beating the defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies in a super over. Sanjay Yadav, with his all round performance was the pick of the players along with veteran Suryaprakash. Indrajith led-Nellai will be keen to put in another such performance against the Salem Spartans, who also boast a strong roster, with the likes of players like Murugan Ashwin and Vijay Shankar in the mix. All in all, another thriller awaits in Tirunelveli, with valuable points up for grabs.

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on TV?
You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD (for English) and in Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 online?
You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League online on Voot Select.

Live Updates

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE | SS vs NRK: Senior player Baba Aparajith has won it multiple times for his side before. A domestic veteran who has been at the forefront of run chases. He is currently well set batting at 21. NRK 46-1 after 6.2 overs.

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE | SS vs NRK: Another brilliant over for the Spartans. 8 runs off the over. The score is now 94/2 after 12 overs.

  • 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE | SS vs NRK: Fascinating display of cricket in the match so far. Salem Spartans have kept the run-rate above 8 till now. However, they have also lost two quick wickets in the process. Will Kavin and Ferraio take SS to a fighting total? SS 80-2 after 10 overs.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE | SS vs NRK: Nellai Royal Kings XI: L Suryaprakash, P Ranjan Paul, B Aparajith, B Indrajith*†, G Ajitesh, R Sanjay Yadav, CH Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, NS Harish, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Arya Yohan Memon

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE | SS vs NRK: Salem Spartans XI: S Abishiek, M Ashwin*, DS Ferrario, M Ganesh Moorthi, H Gopinath, G Kishoor, G Periyaswamy, Ravi Karthikeyan, B Praanesh, Jafar Jamal, R Kavin

  • 7:09 PM IST

  • 7:02 PM IST

  • 7:02 PM IST

  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE | SS vs NRK: Sanjay Yadav, with his all round performance was the pick of the players along with veteran Suryaprakash in the match against Chepauk. Will these pair take NRK to another blistering start? Stay tuned for live updates.

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE | SS vs NRK: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 4 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League here between Salem Spartans and Nellai Royal Kings at India Cement Cricket Ground now at Tirunelveli.