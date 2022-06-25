Highlights TNPL 2022, Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings Cricket Scorecard As It Happened: NRK Won By 5 Wickets; Quick Wickets Dent NRK Chase of 150; NRK Lose Paul Early In 150 Chase; Ferrario Powers SS To 149/7 After 20 Overs; Kavin-Ferrario 50-run Stand Keep SS Ahead; Jafar-Gopinath Depart Inside Powerplay; NRK Opt To Field, Check Playing XI’s;Also Read - Former India Test Batter Murali Vijay Returns to Competitive Cricket After 2 Years in Tamil Nadu Premier League

Salem Spartans XI: S Abishiek, M Ashwin*, DS Ferrario, M Ganesh Moorthi, H Gopinath, G Kishoor, G Periyaswamy, Ravi Karthikeyan, B Praanesh, Jafar Jamal, R Kavin† Also Read - TNPL 2022, Dindigul vs Trichy Highlights Cricket Scorecard, Match 2: Ruby Trichy Warriors Won By 8 Wickets

Nellai Royal Kings XI: L Suryaprakash, P Ranjan Paul, B Aparajith, B Indrajith*†, G Ajitesh, R Sanjay Yadav, CH Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, NS Harish, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Arya Yohan Memon Also Read - WATCH: N Jagadeeshan Makes Unethical Middle-Finger Gesture After Baba Aparajith 'Mankads' Him

The fourth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Salem Spartans (SS) go up against Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Saturday, June 25.

The Nellai Royal Kings had a thrilling start in this year’s TNPL, beating the defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies in a super over. Sanjay Yadav, with his all round performance was the pick of the players along with veteran Suryaprakash. Indrajith led-Nellai will be keen to put in another such performance against the Salem Spartans, who also boast a strong roster, with the likes of players like Murugan Ashwin and Vijay Shankar in the mix. All in all, another thriller awaits in Tirunelveli, with valuable points up for grabs.

