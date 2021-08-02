Tokyo Olympics 2020 Highlights Updates, Day 11

The big news from Monday is the fact that the Indian women's hockey team made their first-ever Olympic semi-final, but not before an epic against Australia. Rani Rampal and Co beat the more fancied Aussies 1-0. Gurjeet Kaur's solitary goal separated the two sides. Later in the day, Kamlpreet Kaur put up a good show in the women's discus final. She finished 6th.

Lots to look forward to on Day 11 in Tokyo. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest.

