Tokyo Olympics 2020 Highlights Updates, Day 11

The big news from Monday is the fact that the Indian women's hockey team made their first-ever Olympic semi-final, but not before an epic against Australia. Rani Rampal and Co beat the more fancied Aussies 1-0. Gurjeet Kaur's solitary goal separated the two sides. Later in the day, Kamlpreet Kaur put up a good show in the women's discus final. She finished 6th.

Lots to look forward to on Day 11 in Tokyo. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • 6:56 PM IST

  • 6:50 PM IST

  • 6:39 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: A foul throw off target and Kamalpreet has to settle for a 6th position finish. She should be proud of her effort as she has made many girls in India dream. Kamalpreet is young and she would be back in the next Olympics in all probability. This result in Tokyo would make her grow. Kamalpreet Kaur: 6th | Women’s Discus Final

  • 6:26 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: The Indian needs something in excess of 65 to get back in the podium contention. That will be difficult. But let us believe and root for her. It is heartbreak, she is currently in the 6th spot.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: Kamalpreet has a poor throw, it is under 55m. Looked like the Indian lost balance there. She would have to be careful with her next two throws.

  • 6:15 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: The athletes who have made the final 8 will get three more throws. This is getting intense and the action is exciting, do not go anywhere.

  • 6:11 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: Here we go… Kamalpreet lines up and the throw is good to get her back in the top 8. She will now have three more throws. She threw 63.70m in her third attempt.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: The Indian is in 9th place. All eyes on the last throws. She needs to throw 61.80m to get back in the reckoning. Can she do it?

  • 6:02 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: Things heating up in the Discus event. Kamalpreet throw is all that Indians have their eyes on. Athletes are using their personal towels to dry it up in the pit.

  • 5:59 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 11: Kamalpreet needs to qualify for the next round. All of India would be praying for her. She is among the last lot of throwes in this lot.