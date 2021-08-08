Highlights Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony

New Delhi: After a jam-packed action of 15 days, the 32nd edition of the Olympics has come to an end. We saw some thrilling performances from the world-class athletes who gave their best while representing their respective countries with great pride and honour. The athletes from all over the globe came up with some scintillating performances and a lot of new World records and Olympic records were shattered. The next Olympics will be held in Paris, France in 2024 and there is no doubt that the Tokyo edition of the Games gave us many memories to cherish.Also Read - Extraordinary Tokyo Olympics Draws to Close With Message of Moving Forward

The Olympics Closing Ceremony brings out all the feels! ❤️ We reminisce and look back at how past Games came to an end.

#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/SW9QM0R4Wk — Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021

Also Read - In Seventh Heaven: India Sign Off Tokyo Olympics With Promise of Brighter Future

Meanwhile, it was a great edition for the Indian contingent as well. India bagged a total of seven medals, which is their best run at the Olympics as they bettered their London’s tally of six medals. Mirabai Chanu won the first medal for India in Tokyo in weightlifting. Subsequently, PV Sindhu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, India’s Men Hockey team, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and Neeraj Chopra made all of the country proud with their achievement. Ravi Kumar Dahiya bagged a Silver in Wrestling whereas Sindhu, India’s Men Hockey team, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia were able to clinch Bronze. Furthermore, Neeraj Chopra wrote his name in the history books as he won a historic Gold medal in the Javelin throw. Also Read - We Are Very Happy For Neeraj Chopra, it is a Proud Achievement For us to Win Gold in Tokyo 2020: Jasprit Bumrah

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming, Check details of when and where to watch the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.