Tokyo Olympics 2020 Highlights, Day 13

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 13 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. Indian women’s hockey team put up a gritty performance but it was not enough to secure a maiden Olympic final berth as it lost 1-2 to world no.2 Argentina in a hard-fought semifinal of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday. India still have a chance to win the bronze medal as they will take on Great Britain in the third-fourth place play-off match on Friday. The Indians fought valiantly and gave Argentina a run for their money by taking the lead in the second minute through a penalty corner conversion by Gurjit Kaur. India’s Ravi Dahiya beats Nurislam Sanayev by pinfall in the men’s wrestling freestyle 57kg semi-final in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ravi has stormed into the final and assured India their fourth medal in Tokyo 2020. Deepak Punia loses his men’s freestyle 86kg semi-final against David Taylor. India women’s Golf campaign at the Tokyo Olympics is off to a flyer as Aditi Ashok, featuring in her 2nd Olympic Games, is at the joint-second spot after Round 1 in Women’s Individual Strokeplay. Aditi is currently tied in 2nd place with USA’s Nelly Korda. Boxing – India’s Lovlina Borgohain settled for a hard-fought Bronze Meda after losing women’s welterweight semifinal (69kg) versus world’s number one Busenaz Surmeneli in Tokyo 2020. Earlier in the morning, star Javelin Thrower – Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the men’s javelin final at Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a best throw of 86.65m. Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Tokyo 2020: India Women Go Down 1-2 to Argentina in Semifinal, Will face Great Britain For Bronze Medal Match

Indian athletes had a forgettable run on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (August 3). The biggest disappointment came in Hockey where the men's team suffered a humiliating 2-5 loss to world champion Belgium in the semifinals. However, Manpreet Singh's men will get a second and last shot at finishing on the podium on Thursday when they take on Germany, the other losing semifinalist, in the bronze play-off. In athletics, Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put) and Annu Rani (Javelin Throw) could not even perform close to their personal bests as they bowed out of reckoning tamely.