Tokyo Olympics 2020 Highlights, Day 13

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 13 Tokyo Olympics Live Score and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. Indian women’s hockey team put up a gritty performance but it was not enough to secure a maiden Olympic final berth as it lost 1-2 to world no.2 Argentina in a hard-fought semifinal of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday. India still have a chance to win the bronze medal as they will take on Great Britain in the third-fourth place play-off match on Friday. The Indians fought valiantly and gave Argentina a run for their money by taking the lead in the second minute through a penalty corner conversion by Gurjit Kaur. India’s Ravi Dahiya beats Nurislam Sanayev by pinfall in the men’s wrestling freestyle 57kg semi-final in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ravi has stormed into the final and assured India their fourth medal in Tokyo 2020. Deepak Punia loses his men’s freestyle 86kg semi-final against David Taylor. India women’s Golf campaign at the Tokyo Olympics is off to a flyer as Aditi Ashok, featuring in her 2nd Olympic Games, is at the joint-second spot after Round 1 in Women’s Individual Strokeplay. Aditi is currently tied in 2nd place with USA’s Nelly Korda. Boxing – India’s Lovlina Borgohain settled for a hard-fought Bronze Meda after losing women’s welterweight semifinal (69kg) versus world’s number one Busenaz Surmeneli in Tokyo 2020.  Earlier in the morning, star Javelin Thrower – Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the men’s javelin final at Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a best throw of 86.65m.  Follow our live Tokyo Olympics 2020 live blog for all the latest updates, news and scores from Tokyo.Also Read - Tokyo 2020: India Women Go Down 1-2 to Argentina in Semifinal, Will face Great Britain For Bronze Medal Match

Indian athletes had a forgettable run on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (August 3). The biggest disappointment came in Hockey where the men’s team suffered a humiliating 2-5 loss to world champion Belgium in the semifinals. However, Manpreet Singh’s men will get a second and last shot at finishing on the podium on Thursday when they take on Germany, the other losing semifinalist, in the bronze play-off. In athletics, Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put) and Annu Rani (Javelin Throw) could not even perform close to their personal bests as they bowed out of reckoning tamely. See the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics Live updates here. Also, check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 13 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Tokyo Olympics 2020 match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live updates. You can also check the live blog of match Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13 from Tokyo here. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Bronze Medalist Boxer Lovlina Borgohain: All You Need to Know About Her| WATCH

Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ravi Dahiya's Village Erupts in Joy as he Storms Into Wrestling Final | WATCH VIDEO

Live Updates

  • 5:44 PM IST

    What an effort, what a performance – take a bow Team India!

  • 5:38 PM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates: Day 13 RESULTS –

    Wrestling: Ravi Kumar Dahiya reaches the final, to play for the Gold medal in Men’s Freestyle 57kg. Deepak Punia loses Men’s 86kg Freestyle Wrestling, to fight for Bronze on Thursday.

    Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain bags bronze, loses Women’s Welterweight semi-final.

    Athletics: Neeraj Chopra tops qualification to qualify for Men’s Javelin Final with a throw of 86.65m.

    Golf: Aditi Ashok finishes Round 1 of Women’s Individual Strokeplay at the joint-2nd spot.

    Hockey: India women lose semi-final 1-2 to Argentina, to fight for bronze against Great Britain on August 6.
  • 5:15 PM IST

    Chin up girls, well played – Team India!

  • 5:14 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Today, Day 13 LIVE: HOCKEY – Argentina reach the final of the women’s hockey in Tokyo Olympics 2020. They have beaten India 2-1 in the second semi-final. It was drama till the very end, Team India tried to create a Penalty Corner chance but failed to make it happen. Argentine Goalkeeper Maria Belen Succi produces another stunning save with her leg in the dying minutes of the game. Seems like that was India’s only chance to make it 2-2. Disappointed faces in the Indian team and now they will play for the bronze medal. India will meet Great Britain in the bronze medal game. IND 1 vs ARG 2

  • 5:04 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Score and Update Online: HOCKEY – The fourth and final quarter is underway and India are desperately looking for the equalizer to turn things around in the women’s hockey semi-final of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Meanwhile, Maria Belen Succi makes a fantastic save to deny Gurjeet Kaur and the India team the equalizer via a penalty corner. ARG 2-1 vs IND in 4th quarter

  • 4:52 PM IST
    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online, Day 13 LIVE: HOCKEY – Argentina lead India 2-1 after 3rd quarter! Argentina captain Barrioneuvo has scored a brilliant brace to give her team a 2-1 lead in the 3rd quarter. India must find an answer in the fourth and final quarter or Argentina will progress to the women’s hockey final of the Tokyo 2020.
  • 4:47 PM IST

    Anshu Gets Another Chance at Podium Finish!

  • 4:47 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Today: HOCKEY – GOAL! Maria Barrionuevo converted another PC to give Argentina a lead early in the third quarter. This is sensational from the Argentine women! Maria’s drag-flick hit the knee of India’s Sushila Chanu before deflecting into the goal. The referee reviewed it for dangerous play but was not one and goal was given to Argentina. Argentina lead 2-1 vs India in 3rd Quarter

  • 4:37 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Live Score and Updates: Wrestling – Anshu Malik gets another shot at a medal! More good news from the wrestling arena for India! 19-year-old Anshu Malik has made it to the repechage round as Iryana Kurachkina of Belarus has made it to the final of the 57-kg category. Anshu lost to a two-time bronze medallist at the world championships Iryana 2-8 in the first round on Wednesday morning. In the repechage rounds, she will take on Valeria Koblova of the Russian Olympic Committee. If she wins that match, Anshu will have to fight it out with Evelina Nikolova of Bulgaria for bronze medal. Both the matches are scheduled for Thursday.

  • 4:32 PM IST

    IND 1-1 ARG at HALF-TIME at TOKYO 2020!