Tokyo Olympics 2020, Olympics Day 14 Highlights

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 14 Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Medal Tally, Results, and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. WRESTLING – Ravi Kumar Dahiya settles for silver, loses 4-7 vs Zavur Uguev of ROC in men’s freestyle 57kg final! Ravi Dahiya on Thursday became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games but Vinesh Phogat’s redemption dream came crashing down after a shock quarterfinal exit and Deepak Punia let slip a bronze in the last 10 seconds of his play-off bout here on Thursday. There were huge expectations from Ravi for a gold medal after his phenomenal semifinal victory but the reigning world champion Zavur Uguev dashed those hopes with a comfortable 7-4 win the men’s freestyle 57kg title clash. Indian men’s hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday. The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal. If Ravi would have clinched a Gold medal at Tokyo 2020, he would have become the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra (Beijing 2008) to clinch an individual Olympic gold. The Indian men’s hockey team will also play their Bronze medal match against Germany at the Oi Hockey Stadium.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Dahiya Becomes Second Indian Wrestler to Claim Olympic Silver Medal

