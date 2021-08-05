Tokyo Olympics 2020, Olympics Day 14 Highlights

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – Day 14 Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Medal Tally, Results, and latest updates here on Indiacom sports. WRESTLING – Ravi Kumar Dahiya settles for silver, loses 4-7 vs Zavur Uguev of ROC in men’s freestyle 57kg final! Ravi Dahiya on Thursday became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games but Vinesh Phogat’s redemption dream came crashing down after a shock quarterfinal exit and Deepak Punia let slip a bronze in the last 10 seconds of his play-off bout here on Thursday. There were huge expectations from Ravi for a gold medal after his phenomenal semifinal victory but the reigning world champion Zavur Uguev dashed those hopes with a comfortable 7-4 win the men’s freestyle 57kg title clash. Indian men’s hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday. The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal. If Ravi would have clinched a Gold medal at Tokyo 2020, he would have become the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra (Beijing 2008) to clinch an individual Olympic gold. The Indian men’s hockey team will also play their Bronze medal match against Germany at the Oi Hockey Stadium.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Dahiya Becomes Second Indian Wrestler to Claim Olympic Silver Medal

See the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics Live updates here. Also, check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 14 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 14 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 14 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 14 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 14 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Tokyo Olympics 2020 match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live updates. You can also check the live blog of match Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 14 from Tokyo here. Also Read - Tokyo 2020: Have Made Lot of Sacrifices, Result Pretty Special, Says Coach Graham Reid

Also Read - Family of Hockey Players Celebrate India's Bronze Medal Win at Tokyo Olympics

Live Updates

  • 6:38 PM IST

    Master Salutes Ravi’s Resilience on The Mat!

  • 6:38 PM IST

    Making up proud, Team India!

  • 6:35 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score, Day 13 Updates: Ravi Dahiya on Thursday became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games but Vinesh Phogat’s redemption dream came crashing down after a shock quarterfinal exit and Deepak Punia let slip a bronze in the last 10 seconds of his play-off bout here on Thursday. There were huge expectations from Ravi Dahiya for a gold medal after his phenomenal semifinal victory but the reigning world champion Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee dashed those hopes with a comfortable 7-4 win the men’s freestyle 57kg title clash. Dahiya had lost to Uguev at the 2019 World Championship also. Sushil Kumar, who is now in jail on charges of a murder, is the only other Indian wrestler to have made the final at Olympics.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    Cometh the hour, Cometh PR Sreejesh – Man of the day for Team India!

  • 6:13 PM IST

    Bronze Dedicated to COVID Warriors – Captain Manpreet Singh

  • 6:12 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Updated-August 5

  • 6:03 PM IST

    PM Congratulates Ravi ‘Silver Medallist’ Dahiya!

  • 5:45 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live Score and Updates Today: Another extremely inspiring day for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020! Team India adds two more medals to their tally, courtesy of the Indian men’s hockey team’s historic bronze and Ravi Kumar Dahiya’s freestyle wrestling (57kg) silver. India extend their haul to five medals (two silver, three bronze) and currently are 62nd on the table, which continues to be led by China with 33 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Today, Day 14 LIVE: Hockey – Belgium beat Australia 3-2 in shoot-out to win men’s hockey gold in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Australia will have to wait another day to break their Olympic record of 17 gold medals after the Kookaburras agonizingly went down to Belgium in a penalty shootout.

  • 5:41 PM IST

    India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Online: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya has become the second Indian wrestler, after Sushil Kumar, to win an Olympic silver medal. That after he lost the gold medal match on Thursday 4-7 against a Russian wrestler. When Ravi entered the gold medal match, it meant that for the fourth straight edition of the Olympic Games, Indian wrestling would have representation on the podium for sure. In 2008 it was Sushil Kumar (bronze), in 2012 Sushil won silver and Yogeshwar Dutt clinched a bronze, in 2016 it was Sakshi Malik’s turn to write her name in the Olympic history books, with a bronze. And now, Ravi has clinched silver for India.