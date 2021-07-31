Tokyo Olympics 2020 Highlights

Saturday was a day of heartbreaks as India’s biggest medal hope PV Sindhu crashed out of the Gold medal race with a loss against her Chinese Taipei opposition. Kamalpreet Kaur in Discuss was the big story from Saturday. Participating in her maiden Olympics, she qualified for the Discuss final in the second position. Archer Atanu Das was knocked out and so were Amit Panghal and Pooja Rani in boxing. Another good news was the fact that the Rani Rampal-led women’s hockey team beat South Africa in a must-win match.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Boxer Pooja Rani Loses Quarterfinal Bout

Live Updates

  • 6:38 PM IST

  • 6:34 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 9: Eight more minutes to go, Ireland has not come close to scoring thanks to the Great Britain defense. Rani Rampal and Co would be looking at the clock with time ticking away. LIVE: GBR 2-0 IRE

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Sindhu on Bronze Medal Match: “I think it’s going to be a bit sad but I need to concentrate on that. It’s not over yet. I still have a chance. So I hope I give my best.”

  • 6:10 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 9: Great Britain extends their lead and it seems the game is slipping away from Ireland. The Irish women need to get a few goals to farm hopes of making the quarters now. LIVE: GBR 2-0 IRE

  • 5:54 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 9: India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 9: Great Britain lead at half-time. Ireland has looked a little off colour in this must-win game. They have not created many opportunities thus far and in the next half, they would like to correct that and get on the scoresheet. LIVE: GBR 1-0 IRE

  • 5:40 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 9: Great Britain breaks the deadlock in the second quarter of the match. It was a penalty corner that did the trick. The Irish women have shown stealth and are up for it. Their job is cut out. They need to win.

  • 5:14 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 9: The Great Britain hockey match against Ireland now would be an interesting one from an Indian perspective as a loss for the Irish girls would mean the Rani Rampal side make the quarter-final for the first time ever.

  • 5:05 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 9: When a player couldn’t come into the rhythm this all happens. Yesterday, she was in good rhythm & was able to come back & catch Akane Yamaguchi. Today, Tai Tzu-Ying has not given her any chance at all: PV Ramana, PV Sindhu’s father, in Hyderabad

  • 4:53 PM IST

  • 4:42 PM IST

    India LIVE at Tokyo 2020, Day 9: In little under 40 minutes, a billion hearts broke as Sindhu lost her semi-final against Tai in straight sets. In the first game, she dominated but Tai came into her own in the second and there was no looking back. Tai will now play the final. FINAL SCORE: Sindhu loses 18-21, 12-21