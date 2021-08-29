Highlights | Tokyo Paralympics 2020 AS IT HAPPENED, Day 5

Tokyo: It was a day to remember from an Indian point of view. First, it was Bhavina Patel’s silver in table tennis and then Nishad Kumar capped the day with a historic silver in High Jump. And finally, at the end of the day, Vinod Kumar won a bronze medal. There were also a few disappointments along the way as the mixed team archers bowed out in the quarter-final.Also Read - Nishad Kumar Clinches Silver Medal in Men's High Jump in Tokyo Paralympics

Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Also Read - PM Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind Congratulate Bhavina Patel For Remarkable Show at Tokyo Paralympics

Live Updates

  • 6:22 PM IST

    Highlights | India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 5: Finally, it was more medals for India at the end of the fifth day as Discus thrower Vinod Kumar won bronze in the discipline. First, it was Bhavina Patel’s silver in table tennis, and then Nishad Kumar bagged a historic silver in High Jump. There were also a few disappointments along the way as the mixed team archers bowed out in the quarter-final.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 5: Eventually, Nishad had to settle for silver as he could not breach 2.09m. It is a historic silver for India as it is their first in athletics. That also doubles India’s medal tally.

  • 5:16 PM IST

  • 5:08 PM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 5: Nishad misses it on his first attempt at 2.09m. This will not be easy for any of the athletes. The two Americans are terrific at discipline.

  • 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 5: The bar has been set at 2.09m. This is also the world record. Can Nishad do it? This will not be easy. He is competing with two Americans,

  • 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 5: Nishad breaches 2.06m in his second attempt. This also happens to be his personal best. He is having a day to remember in Tokyo.

  • 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 5: Nishad assures India of its second medal. This has been a super Saturday for India. After Bhavina’s triumph, it is India’s first medal from the athletics field.

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 5: Remember the High Jump world record is 2.09m. Nishad is on fire. There is a halt as the medal is being given.

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 5: Nishad clears 2.02m. He is on fire. He is also the first one to clear the 2m-mark. Billions back in India would be praying he wins.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics, Day 5: Ram Pal misses all his three attempts of 1.98m and has to settle for a 5th place finish. Nishad still in fray for a medal.