It was a Saturday to remember for India as they added six more medals to their tally, and more importantly that features two golds. Pramod Bhagat and Manish Narwal were the gold medal winners from Day 11. Also, Singhraj settled for silver, while Manoj Sarkar had to fight to win bronze. All in all, it was a day like no other for India who now has 17 medals and is ranked 26th in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Also, Yathiraj and Krishna Nagar have assured India of two more medals. Lots to look forward to on Sunday. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Noida DM Suhas Yathiraj Wins Silver in Badminton; PM Modi, President Congratulate IAS Officer

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: So that is it then, Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli go down fighting against their Japanese opponents. This ends India’s campaign at Tokyo Paralympics. India wins a record 19 medals, which include five gold medals. See you in Paris, folks!

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: The first game went down to the wire, but unfortunately, the Indian pair could not win it. They now need to win the next two games and that will be like a mountain to climb. LIVE: IND 21-23 JPN

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli are taking on the Japanese in India’s last medal match. The India duo is eyeing a bronze medal to end the campaign on a high. It has been a memorable one for sure.

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: And eventually, India’s Krishna Nagar comes through. He wins gold in a three-set battle against his Hong Kong opponent. It was a match where both players did not give an inch and pushed the other to the hilt. LIVE: IND 2-1 HKG

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: After conceding the second game, India’s Krishna Nagar is fighting back. He now leads the deciding game at the midway point.

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: The Indian is trailing in the second game. He needs to make a comeback. Too many unforced errors by World No 2. LIVE: HKG 14-10 IND

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: The Indian came back from behind to take the opening game. He needs to win another game to gift India another gold medal. LIVE: HKG 17-21 IND