Highlights Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Scores & Updates, Day 12

It was a Saturday to remember for India as they added six more medals to their tally, and more importantly that features two golds. Pramod Bhagat and Manish Narwal were the gold medal winners from Day 11. Also, Singhraj settled for silver, while Manoj Sarkar had to fight to win bronze. All in all, it was a day like no other for India who now has 17 medals and is ranked 26th in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Also, Yathiraj and Krishna Nagar have assured India of two more medals. Lots to look forward to on Sunday. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Noida DM Suhas Yathiraj Wins Silver in Badminton; PM Modi, President Congratulate IAS Officer

