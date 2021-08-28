Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Highlights

Bhavina Patel came up with the goods in her maiden Paralympics as she stormed into the final of the table tennis singles event on Saturday. She beat another higher-ranked opponent from China to make the summit clash.

India's Day 4 Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Here is where you can catch all the LIVE updates of Indians at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Day 4.

Live Updates

  • 6:20 PM IST

  • 4:04 PM IST

  • 3:59 PM IST

    India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, Day 4: None of his throws were deemed valid. It surely did not go as per script. He was one of the contenders and was expected to make it to the podium.

  • 3:58 PM IST

    India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, Day 4: Ranjeet Bhati does not deliver his first four throws get the red flag.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, Day 4: PCI chief Deepa Malik is at the stadium cheering for Ranjeet Bhati. She has confirmed that Bhati is in good form.

  • 3:39 PM IST

    India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, Day 4: Brazilian Cicero Valdiran Lins Nobre is the one to watch out for. He is the reigning world record holder with a throw of 49.26m. The Indian’s best is 33.81m.

  • 3:34 PM IST

  • 3:34 PM IST

    India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, Day 4: The event starts, finally. All eyes on the Indian, he would look to come up with the goods.

  • 3:24 PM IST

  • 3:11 PM IST

    India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE, Day 4: We are moments away from the start. Do not go anywhere. There is also an exciting cricket match taking place in Leeds. India is playing England and today is Day 4 of the third Test.