Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Highlights Updates Day 3

Tokyo: Bhavina Patel was the biggest newsmaker for India in Tokyo Paralympics on Friday. The Indian paddler beat three higher-ranked players to reach the semi-final. Archer Rakesh Kumar was the other star for India. He finished 3rd in the Compound Open Ranking Round with 699 points.

Lots to look forward to over the weekend, stay tuned to india.com for all the latest.

India's Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, August 27, Friday

Archery

Women’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round – Jyoti Balyan at 5:30 AM IST

Table Tennis

Table Tennis Women’s singles Class 4 Round of 16 – Bhavina Patel at 7:30 AM

Powerlifting

Women’s 50kg Final – Sakina Khatun at 9:30 AM

Archery

Men’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round – Rakesh Kumar & Shyam Sundar at 10:30 AM

Men’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round – Harvinder Singh & Vivek Chikara at 10:30 AM

Powerlifting

Men’s 65kg Final – Jaideep at 3:00 PM

Athletics

Men’s Shot Put F55 Final – Tek Chand at 3:30 PM

Table Tennis:

Table Tennis Women’s singles Class 4 Quarter-final – Bhavina Patel at 3:50 PM (Subject to Qualification)