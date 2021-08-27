Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Highlights Updates Day 3

Tokyo: Bhavina Patel was the biggest newsmaker for India in Tokyo Paralympics on Friday. The Indian paddler beat three higher-ranked players to reach the semi-final. Archer Rakesh Kumar was the other star for India. He finished 3rd in the Compound Open Ranking Round with 699 points.Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Day 3, August 27: All You Need to Know

Lots to look forward to over the weekend, stay tuned to india.com for all the latest. Also Read - No Athletes, But Afghanistan Flag Included in Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony

India’s Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, August 27, Friday Also Read - We Have Wings: Paralympics Off to Glittering Start in Tokyo

Archery

Women’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round – Jyoti Balyan at 5:30 AM IST

Table Tennis

Table Tennis Women’s singles Class 4 Round of 16 – Bhavina Patel at 7:30 AM

Powerlifting

Women’s 50kg Final – Sakina Khatun at 9:30 AM

Archery

Men’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round – Rakesh Kumar & Shyam Sundar at 10:30 AM

Men’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round – Harvinder Singh & Vivek Chikara at 10:30 AM

Powerlifting

Men’s 65kg Final – Jaideep at 3:00 PM

Athletics

Men’s Shot Put F55 Final – Tek Chand at 3:30 PM

Table Tennis:

Table Tennis Women’s singles Class 4 Quarter-final – Bhavina Patel at 3:50 PM (Subject to Qualification)

Live Updates

  • 4:48 PM IST

  • 4:23 PM IST

  • 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Ace Shot putter Tek Chand manages two valid throws out of the six he got. He could not breach his PB of 9.57m in the event. He finishes with a best of 9.04m.

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavina has entered the semis with a straight-set win over her Serbian opposition. She has become the big newsmaker for India in Tokyo on Friday.

  • 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: The Men’s Shot Put final is underway where Tek Chand is the Indian in the event. Meanwhile, Bhavina leads 2-0 against the defending champion from Serbia. She has already got the better of two higher-ranked oppositions.

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: In his final attempt, he went for 167kg. Unfortunately, it was not deemed a good lift. He will finish without a score.

  • 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavina would be in action shortly against the defending champion in the quarter final. In the meanwhile, eyes would be on the final attempt of Jaideep.

  • 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: After being unable to lift 160kg, Jaideep has taken the bolder route. He has declared 167kg as his final attempt.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Things not looking up for Jaideep, he needs to come up with a miracle to get back in the race for a medal.

  • 3:34 PM IST

    Jaideep fails to lift 160 kg once again in his second attempt in in Men’s 65kg final