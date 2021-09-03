Tokyo Paralympics 2020 HIGHLIGHTS, Paralympics Day 10 UPDATES

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Updates – Day 10 Tokyo Paralympics Live Score, Paralympics Medal Tally, Results, and the latest updates here on Indiacom sports. Star shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history once again, teen high-jumper Praveen Kumar knocked off an Asian record for his silver while Harvinder Singh became India's first archer to finish on podium as the country's Paralympians raised the bar higher with unparalleled performances in the ongoing Games in Tokyo on Friday. India picked up three medals on the day and the overall tally rose to 13, including two gold, six silver and five bronze. In a nutshell, the country's best ever Paralympics continued to get better. It started with Praveen's silver in the morning. The 18-year-old, competing in his debut Games, clinched the silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event.

On Thursday, top seed Pramod Bhagat sailed into the men's singles semifinals after beating Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov in his second group A match of the Tokyo Paralympics badminton event as the country's shuttlers expectedly produced strong performances. The 33-year-old Bhagat, also a reigning world champion, saw off Chyrkob 21-12 21-9 in 26 minutes to top his group and enter the last four in-class SL3. Other Indian shuttlers, including Suhas Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon and Krishna Nagar also had a good day in office as they opened their men's singles campaign impressively.