Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Highlights

Tokyo: Shooter Avani Lekhara on Monday became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the Paralympic Games. The 19-year-old bagged gold, India’s first at Tokyo 2020, in women’s 10m Air Rifle SH1 with a world record score of 249.6 in the final on Monday. Double Paralympic Games gold medallist Devendra Jhajaria’s hopes of extending his legacy by winning the third gold did not materialise as the Indian had to be satisfied with a silver medal in the men’s Javelin Throw F46 category while Sundar Singh Gurjar, a two-time World Championship gold medallist, took bronze with a best throw of 64.01 metres. Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver medal in the men’s F56 event, taking India’s tally to four medals but it was Sumit Antil who broke his own record not once but thrice and went on to win gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw – F64 Final, second for the day as India finished the day with a historic 5-medal high.Also Read - Sumit Antil Clinches India's 2nd Gold in Tokyo Paralympics in Javelin Throw (F64) Event, Sets New World Record

