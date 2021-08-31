Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Highlights

Tokyo: India’s Singhraj held his nerve in a topsy-turvy final round to win a bronze medal in men’s P1 -Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 shooting at the Paralympic Games here on Tuesday. Compatriot Manish Narwal, who had topped the qualifying field, ended seventh, getting eliminated with two poor rounds.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Singhraj Adana Shoots Bronze in Men's 10m Air Pistol

Mariyappan Thangavelu had to be satisfied with a silver medal as American Sam Grewe outjumped him in the Men’s High Jump T63 at the Olympic Stadium here. Also Read - Watch: Sumit Antil's Historic Gold Medal Throw in F64 Event at Tokyo Paralympics

Mariyappan had won the gold medal in Rio Paralympics in 2016, cleared 1.86m, and was looking good for a gold medal when Grewe took a chance at 1.88 and cleared it. Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Paralympics 2021, Day 6: Avani, Sumit Win Gold as India End Day On Historic 5-Medal High

Mariyappan, whose leg was crushed by a vehicle when he was on his way to school in his village in Salem district of Tamil Nadu, went for 1.88 but could not clear it in the three attempts that he got.

India’s Sharad Kumar took the bronze medal with a jump of 1.83m.

Day 6 HIGHLIGHTS: AS IT HAPPENED

