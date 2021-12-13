Highlights UEFA Champions League Draw Updates, Round of 16

Europe’s elite club competition’s first draw of the business round of the competition will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Monday. Spanish giant, FC Barcelona will be missing out on the knockouts for the first time in 18 years as the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, PSG will go under the lottery system as the top sides of Europe get ready to square off in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.Also Read - UEFA Champions League Draw Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Round Of 16 Draw

Liverpool (ENG), Manchester City (ENG), Manchester United (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP), Ajax (NED), Bayern (GER), Juventus (ITA), LOSC Lille (FRA) have already emerged victorious in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. It is noteworthy that no club can face the same national association in the Round 16 category and also teams cannot play against the same sides whom they met in the earlier stages of the tournament. Also Read - Europa Conference League Match Between Tottenham and Stade Rennes Called off Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

With 13 points from 6 games, the defending champions Chelsea finished second in Group H behind table toppers – Juventus. Therefore, Chelsea can lock horns either with Ajax or Lille in the round 16 of the Champions League. The Premier League giants could once again contest another fierce match with rivals like Real Madrid or Bayern in the round of 16 of the elite tournament. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Live Streaming UEFA Champions League in India: When And Where to Watch RM vs INT Live Stream UCL Match Online and on TV

Confirmed group runners-up in UCL 2021/2022 (unseeded):

Atlético (ESP)
Benfica (POR)
Chelsea (ENG)
Inter (ITA)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Salzburg (AUT)
Sporting CP (POR)
Villarreal (ESP)

Confirmed group winners (seeded):

Ajax (NED)
Bayern (GER)
Juventus (ITA)
Liverpool (ENG)
LOSC Lille (FRA)
Manchester City (ENG)
Manchester United (ENG)
Real Madrid (ESP)

Live Updates

    That's it ! That's all we have from our Live Coverage

    8th, 9th, 15th and 16th are chosen as the dates for the second leg of the R016 fixture.

    15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd Feb are the dates decided for the first leg of the RO16 fixture.


    RO16 FIXTURES !

    THEY MEET AGAIN !

    A BATTLE FOR THE AGES !

    Benfica vs Real Madrid
    Villarreal vs Manchester United
    Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
    RB Salzburg vs Liverpool
    Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus
    Chelsea vs LOSC Lille
    PSG vs Manchester United
    LIVE UEFA Champions League Draw Updates: PSG will face Manchester United !! Its official now !! Lionel Messi will once again face Cristiano Ronaldo !
    LIVE UEFA Champions League Draw Updates: Chelsea, defending champions will face LOSC Lille !

    LIVE UEFA Champions League Draw Updates: Sporting Lisbon will face Juventus !