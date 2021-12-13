Highlights UEFA Champions League Draw Updates, Round of 16

Pre-Quarter-Finals:-

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Manchester United

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool

Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus

Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

PSG vs Manchester United

Europe's elite club competition's first draw of the business round of the competition will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Monday. Spanish giant, FC Barcelona will be missing out on the knockouts for the first time in 18 years as the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, PSG will go under the lottery system as the top sides of Europe get ready to square off in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Liverpool (ENG), Manchester City (ENG), Manchester United (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP), Ajax (NED), Bayern (GER), Juventus (ITA), LOSC Lille (FRA) have already emerged victorious in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. It is noteworthy that no club can face the same national association in the Round 16 category and also teams cannot play against the same sides whom they met in the earlier stages of the tournament.

With 13 points from 6 games, the defending champions Chelsea finished second in Group H behind table toppers – Juventus. Therefore, Chelsea can lock horns either with Ajax or Lille in the round 16 of the Champions League. The Premier League giants could once again contest another fierce match with rivals like Real Madrid or Bayern in the round of 16 of the elite tournament.

Confirmed group runners-up in UCL 2021/2022 (unseeded):

Atlético (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

Inter (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Salzburg (AUT)

Sporting CP (POR)

Villarreal (ESP)

Confirmed group winners (seeded):

Ajax (NED)

Bayern (GER)

Juventus (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Manchester City (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)