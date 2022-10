As it happened VIVO Pro Kabaddi League U.P. Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi K.C.: After a win in their season opener, U.P. Yoddhas suffered a loss in their last match and they will be eager to return to winning ways when they take on Dabang Delhi K.C. in Match 15 of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9. The Yoddhas’ main raiders Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill couldn’t quite get going in their last game and have scored 12 raid points each from their two matches this season.Also Read - Highlights BLR vs BEN PKL 2022, Score: Bengal Warriors Win The Game Against Bengaluru Bulls