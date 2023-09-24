Home

Asian Games 2023 Live Scores And Updates: India ended the day with a bang with a total of five medals, which includes three silvers and two bronzes.

Live Updates - India At Asian Games 2023

AS IT HAPPENED – India At Asian Games 2023: India ended the day with a total of five medals, which includes three silvers and two bronzes. India’s ace boxer Nikhat Zareen crushed Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Thi Tam and earned a spot in the Round of 16. Whereas, in Men’s Football the Blue Tigers have advanced to the knockout stage after 13 long years. Sunil Chhetri-led India’s 1-1 draw against Myanmar helped them to reach the knockout stage. But in the women’s team campaign, it came to an end after a 0-1 defeat against Thailand.

Highlights:

SILVER MEDAL: Shooting – India’s Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Chouksey in Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team).

SILVER MEDAL: Rowing – India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls.

SILVER MEDAL: Rowing – Men’s Eight.

BRONZE MEDAL: Shooting – India’s Ramita in Women’s 10m Air Rifle.

BRONZE MEDAL: Rowing – India’s Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram in Men’s Pair.

