Highlights India At Asian Games 2023: IND Shine In Rowing, Shooting; Bag 5 Medals
Asian Games 2023 Live Scores And Updates: India ended the day with a bang with a total of five medals, which includes three silvers and two bronzes.
AS IT HAPPENED – India At Asian Games 2023: India ended the day with a total of five medals, which includes three silvers and two bronzes. India’s ace boxer Nikhat Zareen crushed Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Thi Tam and earned a spot in the Round of 16. Whereas, in Men’s Football the Blue Tigers have advanced to the knockout stage after 13 long years. Sunil Chhetri-led India’s 1-1 draw against Myanmar helped them to reach the knockout stage. But in the women’s team campaign, it came to an end after a 0-1 defeat against Thailand.
Highlights:
