Highlights India At Asian Games 2023: IND Shine In Rowing, Shooting; Bag 5 Medals

Asian Games 2023 Live Scores And Updates: India ended the day with a bang with a total of five medals, which includes three silvers and two bronzes.

Published: September 24, 2023 8:24 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Highlights India At Asian Games 2023: IND Shine In Rowing, Shooting; Bag 5 Medals
Live Updates - India At Asian Games 2023

AS IT HAPPENED – India At Asian Games 2023: India ended the day with a total of five medals, which includes three silvers and two bronzes. India's ace boxer Nikhat Zareen crushed Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Thi Tam and earned a spot in the Round of 16. Whereas, in Men's Football the Blue Tigers have advanced to the knockout stage after 13 long years. Sunil Chhetri-led India's 1-1 draw against Myanmar helped them to reach the knockout stage. But in the women's team campaign, it came to an end after a 0-1 defeat against Thailand.

Highlights: 

SILVER MEDAL: Shooting – India’s Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Chouksey in Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team).
SILVER MEDAL: Rowing – India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls.
SILVER MEDAL: Rowing – Men’s Eight.
BRONZE MEDAL: Shooting – India’s Ramita in Women’s 10m Air Rifle.
BRONZE MEDAL: Rowing – India’s Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram in Men’s Pair.

Live Updates

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:05 PM IST

    Live Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: That’s it from today’s
    play as India got a total of five medals, three silvers and two bronzes. India’s ace boxer Nikhat Zareen crushed Vietnamese boxer Nguyen Thi Tam and earned a spot in the Round of 16.

    Whereas, in Men’s Football the Blue Tigers have advanced to the knockout stage after 13 long years. Sunil Chhetri-led India’s 1-1 draw against Myanmar helped them to reach the knockout stage. But in the women’s team campaign, it came to an end after a 0-1 defeat against Thailand.

    Big Highlights from Today’s play:

    SILVER MEDAL: Shooting – India’s Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Chouksey in Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team)

    SILVER MEDAL: Rowing – India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls

    SILVER MEDAL: Rowing – Men’s Eight

    BRONZE MEDAL: Shooting – India’s Ramita in Women’s 10m Air Rifle

    BRONZE MEDAL: Rowing – India’s Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram in Men’s Pair

    Cricket: India (52/2) beat Bangladesh (51) to reach women’s final

    Men’s hockey: India beat Uzbekistan 16-0 in Pool A match

    Rowing: India’s Kiran and Anshika Bharti finish 9th in Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls

    Whereas, Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh finish 6th in Men’s Doubles Sculls

    Rowing: India’s Aswathi Padinjarayil Babu, Mrunmayee Nilesh Salgaonkar, Priya Devi Thangjam, and Rukmani finish 5th in the Women’s Four final

    Table Tennis: India lost 2-3 vs. Thailand in their women’s table tennis team round of 16

    India defeated Kazakhstan 3-2 in the men’s table tennis team round of 16

    Boxing: Preeti defeats Jordan’s Silina in the women’s 54kg category round of 16

    Volleyball: India lost 0-3 to Japan in their men’s top-six classification fixture.

    Women’s football: India lost 1-0 to Thailand in a must-win tie.

    Rugby sevens: India suffer 45-0 defeat to Japan

    Boxing: Nikhat Zareen beats Nguyen Thị Tam to enter the last 16

    Men’s football: India 1-1 Myanmar, Sunil Chhetri and Co. enter the round of 16

    <font color="09090a“>

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:34 PM IST

    Live Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Men’s Volleyball Updates, Japan who has sent their second-string Volleyball team to this year’s mega event has stopped the Indian volleyball team by 3-0 to deny their hat-trick of wins.

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:31 PM IST

    Live Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: eSports Updates – EA Sports FC, Karman Singh Tikka is knocked from the EA Sports FC category, following his loss against Kuwait’s Ahmed Al-Dhafiri in a losers’ bracket match. Charanjot Singh also loses to Liu Jiacheng of China and gets eliminated from the competition.

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:28 PM IST

    Live Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Wushu Updates, Sunil Singh Lost his men’s 56kg 1/8 final against Philippines’ Arnel Mandal.

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:11 PM IST

    Live Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Swimming update

    Indian swimming team of Dhinidi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Janhvi Choudhary, and Shivangi Sarma finished 7th in the Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay final.
    Another disappointment for them as they couldn’t win the medal for their nation. Still reaching the final is a very big deal and they will surely comeback stronger in the next Asian Games.
  • Sep 24, 2023 7:05 PM IST

    Live Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Table Tennis – Indian men lose in quarterfinals

    Bad news coming up!! as the Indian team lost 0-3 against the Republic of Korea. The Indian TT players showed a great fight against Korean players but it was not enough to reach the semi-finals.
    The Final scoreboard is:
    Harmeet Rajul Desai 0-3 Jaehyun An
    G Sathiyan 2-3 Ganghyeon Park
    Sharath Kamal 2-3 Junsung Oh
  • Sep 24, 2023 6:59 PM IST

    Live Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Men’s Football Updates, Blue Tigers hold on their nerves as they draw against Myanmar. Also, they have qualified for the Round of 16 after 13 years. Big achievement for them as this will surely motivate them in the next round. Blue Tigers will face Saudi Arabia in the next round. The final scoreline is IND 1-1 MYA.

  • Sep 24, 2023 6:53 PM IST

    Live Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Swimming Updates, Indian women’s swimmer will feature in the 4x100m freestyle relay final in a few moments. Dhinidi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Janhvi Choudhary, and Shivangi Sarma are the participants and eyes will be on them to bring the gold medal.

  • Sep 24, 2023 6:44 PM IST

    Live Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Men’s Football Update, Myanmar’s Kyaw Htwe scores in the 74th minute to equalise the scoreline. IND 1-1 MYA

