Highlights Wales vs Iran Scorecard, FIFA World Cup 2022: Late Blitz Powers IRN To 2-0 Win Against WAL

Updated: November 25, 2022 6:17 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Reduced to 10 men, Wales were left heartbroken as Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaein scored in the stoppage time to help Iran claim a valuable 2-0 win in a Group B match of the FIFA World Cup at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium here on Friday.

Iran made the most of their one-man advantage, scoring two injury-time goals to beat Wales and maintain their chances of advancing from Group B.

Rouzbeh Cheshmi’s stunning goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time broke Wales’ resistance after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had been shown a straight red card for racing off his line and fouling Mehdi Taremi in the 84th minute.

Iran then added their second with practically the last kick of the game when Ramin Rezaeian finished off another rapid counter-attack with a cool finish over substitute goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Wales’ goalkeeper Hennessey was initially shown yellow for a challenge on Mehdi Taremi though it was checked by VAR with the referee swiftly overturning the decision.

Live Updates

  • 5:52 PM IST

  • 5:36 PM IST

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE Wales vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: Another goal by Iran. Ramin Rezaeian takes it one step further. WAL 0-2 IRN (102″)

  • 5:30 PM IST

    LIVE Wales vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: GOAL!!! Spectacular opener by Iran. Will this be a decisive one? WAL 0-1 IRN (98″)

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE Wales vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: Additional 9 mins added to the total time. Welsh players on the charge. WAL 0-0 IRN (93″)

  • 5:17 PM IST

    LIVE Wales vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: There is a huge possibility of a double red card. First red card of FIFA World Cup 2022 goes to the Welsh goalkeeper. Yellow card to the Iranian forward. WAL 0-0 IRN (86″)

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE Wales vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: The struggle to score an opener goes on as both teams are fighting hard for the possession. Welsh are in the scoring are but denied by Iranian defenders yet again. WAL 0-0 IRN (67″)

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE Wales vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: Corner for Iran as they just miss out on an opportunity to score an opener. Azmoun hit the pole twice. A dominant Iranian side in display at the moment. WAL 0-0 IRN (58″)

  • 4:38 PM IST

    LIVE Wales vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: Second half begin as players take ground. Possession taken by Iran initially as Welsh defenders chase them. WAL 0-0 IRN (48″)

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE Wales vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: The first half comes to an end an both teams are unable to score till now.

