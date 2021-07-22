West Indies vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS And Updates 2nd ODI

WI vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd ODI Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the West Indies vs Australia 2nd ODI, live cricket score and updates of 2nd ODI match from Barbados. The second ODI between West Indies and Australia has been suspended due to a positive COVID-19 case, confirmation of which came only minutes before the first ball was to be bowled in Barbados. Players, support and match officials were given the news shortly after the toss had been completed, with both teams immediately making their way back into their respective dressing rooms.Also Read - Sri Lanka vs India Live Match Streaming Cricket: Preview, Prediction - Where to Watch SL vs IND - All You Need to Know About 3rd ODI

The game was immediately suspended and it is understood all personnel inside the bubble will immediately be placed into isolation. The toss had already taken place with teams named when the situation began to unfold. Australia captain Alex Carey had won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies in the 2nd ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI, Fantasy Tips West Indies vs Australia: Captain, Vice-captain- West Indies vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today's ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados 12 AM IST July 23 Friday

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and Australia has been suspended with immediate effect due to a positive COVID-19 case. All personnel inside the bubble will be placed into isolation.#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/Zk5LAiZ3Gy — ICC (@ICC) July 22, 2021

Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/svCQHgwsOK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 22, 2021



