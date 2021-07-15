West Indies vs Australia Updates 4th T20I

Highlights WI vs AUS, 4th T20I Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the West Indies vs Australia live T20I match from St Lucia. After losing the series, Australia will play for pride in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against West Indies on Thursday. Australia has been very underwhelming in the series so far as their batters let them down at crucial junctures. On the other hand, defending champions – West Indies have lived upto their billing as the most dangerous side in the shortest format. With the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo and Nicholas Pooran in ranks – the Men in Maroon appear to be a strong team who can successfully defend their world title later this year in UAE and Oman. With the series already in the bag, stand-in skipper Pooran has hinted that the Windies will try out some new combinations in the two remaining contests. Nonetheless, after comprehensive victories in the first three matches, the hosts will be confident of carrying on the momentum on the road to the T20 World Cup.Also Read - ICC Rankings 2021: Babar Azam Consolidates No.1 Position in ODI Charts, Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Occupy 2nd And 3rd Spots Respectively

On the other hand, Australian captain Aaron Finch has a lot of things to ponder upon after being completely outplayed on the tour. First on the list will be his own form, having badly struggled to score runs in the series. The middle-order will also be a big concern as they have failed to up the tempo in difficult phases of the game. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I: Preview, Probable Playing 11s, Prediction - Where to Watch IND-W vs ENG-W Live Match Stream Online, TV Telecast

