Highlights WI vs SL Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match

Abu Dhabi: MOTM- Charith Asalanka. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 Match between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. West Indies and Sri Lanka are all set to face other in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday, November 4 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Lankans, led by Dasun Shanaka, have already been shown the door of elimination after their 26-run loss against England. The Islanders can finish third at best if they manage to take down the Caribbean team in their next game. Sri Lanka started the tournament with four wins on the trot, but are on a three-match losing streak. West Indies, on the other hand, have flattered to deceive being the defending champions. Pollard’s men lost their first two games by six and eight wickets respectively after which their net run rate also took a hammering. Mathematically, they have a chance of qualifying for the semis. They will be going into the next game on the back of a three-run win over Bangladesh. Also, check the WI vs SL T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live match, West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live score today, WI vs SL T20 World Cup 2021 Live video, Live Cricket, T20 World Cup 2021 Live, WI vs SL live score, Disney Hotstar+ live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch T20 World Cup 2021 live match, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today West Indies vs Sri Lanka match, WI vs SL T20 World Cup 2021 Live match score, West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score. You can watch our West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Blog from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.Also Read - NZ vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 36: Captain, Vice-Captain – New Zealand vs Namibia, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST November 5 Friday