Dubai: Hello and welcome to our highlights of the T20 World Cup Match between South Africa and the West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. South Africa bowled well to restrict the West Indies team to a score of 143 for 8 at the end of 20 overs after opting to field first. Even Lewis (56) got his team to a good start but the West Indian middle-order failed to get going and the likes of Chris Gayle (12), Nicholas Pooran (12), Andre Russell (5) and Kieron Pollard (26) failed to make any impression on a slow surface. Coming in to bat, South Africa lost their captain Temba Bavuma (2) early but Reeza Hendricks (39) at first and then later by Aiden Makram (51) ensured that there are no further hiccups to the run chase. Makram played a brilliant knock that helped the Proteas reach their target with 10 balls to spare. Akeal Hosein picked up the wicket of Hendricks while Bavuma fell short of his crease, courtesy a direct hit by Russell. Rassie van der Dussen (43) gave good support to Makram in an 83-run unbeaten stand.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Pacer Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out of Tournament With Injury

With this win, South Africa find themselves in contention for a spot in the semis although it is still early days. West Indies, on the other hand, having lost both their matches, find themselves in a spot of bother and their job of defending the title took a jolt with still games with Australia and England left in the tournament. (SCORECARD) Also Read - PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain- Pakistan vs New Zealand; Probable Playing 11s,Team News, Injury Updates For Today's T20 Match 19 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST October 26 Tuesday

Live Updates

  • 7:34 PM IST

    Thank you for joining us as we look forward to your company in the next match.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: That’s it. South Africa win this by 8 wickets. West Indies need a lot of catch up to do in the tournament.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: Six! Makram has hit the first ball out of the ground. South Africa just need 1 run now to win this match.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: South Africa need 11 runs in 17 balls

  • 6:54 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: Four! Makram is looking to finish this early.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: South Africa need 23 runs in 24 balls

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: Two back to back fours for Dussen. This might be the final nail in the coffin for West Indies.

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: South Africa need 33 runs in 30 balls

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: WOW! That was some hit from Makram. That’s out of here. Six runs.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: Rampaul back on. How do West Indies get a wicket from here on. At the moment South Africa are bossing the chase.