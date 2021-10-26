SA vs WI Highlights TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 Latest CRICKET UPDATES (Scorecard)

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our highlights of the T20 World Cup Match between South Africa and the West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. South Africa bowled well to restrict the West Indies team to a score of 143 for 8 at the end of 20 overs after opting to field first. Even Lewis (56) got his team to a good start but the West Indian middle-order failed to get going and the likes of Chris Gayle (12), Nicholas Pooran (12), Andre Russell (5) and Kieron Pollard (26) failed to make any impression on a slow surface. Coming in to bat, South Africa lost their captain Temba Bavuma (2) early but Reeza Hendricks (39) at first and then later by Aiden Makram (51) ensured that there are no further hiccups to the run chase. Makram played a brilliant knock that helped the Proteas reach their target with 10 balls to spare. Akeal Hosein picked up the wicket of Hendricks while Bavuma fell short of his crease, courtesy a direct hit by Russell. Rassie van der Dussen (43) gave good support to Makram in an 83-run unbeaten stand.

With this win, South Africa find themselves in contention for a spot in the semis although it is still early days. West Indies, on the other hand, having lost both their matches, find themselves in a spot of bother and their job of defending the title took a jolt with still games with Australia and England left in the tournament. (SCORECARD)