Wimbledon 2021 HIGHLIGHTS And RESULTS

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 coverage of the quarterfinals where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the centre stage. Massive upset at the Centre Court as eight-time champion Roger Federer crashed out of Wimbledon 2021, losing 3-6, 6-7(4), 0-6 to 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic recorded his 100th win on grass courts as he beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to enter the semifinals. The former world No. 1 could convert only one of the four break-points while opponent Hurkacz converted five out of 15 break-points. Federer could also win only 67 per cent of points on first serve as against 79 per cent by the Polish player. Federer had last won a Grand Slam title at 2018 Australian Open and it is looking unlikely that he will win any more as a lot of youngsters are beginning to challenge him.